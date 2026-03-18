Ottobock Launches 2026 Full Circle Movement Series with Long Island Event in Partnership with The Rai Clinic

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ottobock, a global leader in prosthetics, orthotics, and human mobility solutions, is proud to kick off its first Full Circle Movement (FCM) event of 2026 on Long Island, continuing its commitment to inclusive, community-driven experiences for people with limb loss or limb difference.

Full Circle Movement volunteers support a participant with mobility drills.

The Long Island Full Circle Movement will take place across two days in May, following the successful format established in 2025. The weekend begins with a Continuing Education (CE) course for clinicians on Friday, May 15, followed by the community-focused Full Circle Movement event on Sunday, May 17.

Continuing Ottobock's tradition of partnering with trusted local leaders, the Long Island FCM is hosted in collaboration with The Rai Clinic, a Long Island–based rehabilitation practice specializing in limb loss and complex mobility care. Founded and led by Dr. Paulinder Rai, DO, MPH, CWS-P, the clinic delivers individualized prosthetic and orthotic solutions focused on functional outcomes, confidence, and long-term mobility.

Continuing Education Course: The Athlete's Corner

Friday, May 15, 2026 from 2 – 5 p.m.

Location: The Rai Clinic

234 Orinoco Drive, Brightwaters, NY 11718

Designed for prosthetic and orthotic clinicians and other healthcare professionals, the course will focus on clinical considerations surrounding individuals who want to utilize a running prostheses and is grounded in real-world clinical applications. Clinicians can register here.

Full Circle Movement Community Event

Sunday, May 17, 2026 from 12 – 3 p.m.

Location: Danzi Stadium

246 Sunrise Highway, East Patchogue, NY

The Full Circle Movement event will convene individuals at any stage of limb loss or living with mobility differences, together with families and clinicians, for a day of movement, sport, and connection. Participants may also trial sports prostheses. Register here.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore adaptive sports and movement, trial prosthetic solutions, and connect with peers, clinicians, and Ottobock experts in an inclusive, supportive environment designed to celebrate possibility and progress.

"Full Circle Movement was created to give members of the limb loss and limb difference community the opportunity to connect with others while building confidence in their prostheses; whether that means walking, running, or simply moving more comfortably. Individuals of all ages and activity levels can benefit from this event, as well as the local clinicians and volunteers who attend and use it as a hands-on learning opportunity," said Lucas Crisanti, the head coach for Full Circle Movement and a Clinical Specialist at Ottobock. "While innovation often starts in the lab or the clinic, true progress happens when people have the space to move, experiment, and connect with others who understand their journey. Events like this allow us to take technology and knowledge into the community—where confidence is built, barriers are challenged, and movement becomes something shared, not prescribed."

"Partnerships like this are essential to moving prosthetic and orthotic care forward," said Dr. Rai, founder of The Rai Clinic. "When clinicians and technology leaders collaborate beyond the walls of the clinic, it creates space for real innovation; innovation that is informed by how people move, train, and live. Full Circle Movement reflects the future of care with hands-on, community-driven support and is rooted in giving individuals the confidence to explore what is possible."

For more information about Ottobock and the Full Circle Movement series, visit our movement hub.

About The Rai Clinic

Located on the south shore of Long Island, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation of Long Island, PLLC provides comprehensive, patient-centered rehabilitation and medical services designed to relieve pain, restore function, and improve quality of life. Founded to meet the needs of the eastern Long Island community, the practice takes an interdisciplinary, holistic approach—partnering closely with patients to empower them through education while delivering the highest standard of care. Guided by a mission to improve health and maximize function, the clinic is committed to strengthening its community by helping individuals return to the lives and activities that matter most.

About Ottobock

For more than 100 years, Ottobock has been developing innovative products and services in prosthetics, orthotics, and human mobility. With a focus on improving independence and quality of life, Ottobock partners with clinicians, patients, and communities around the world to advance mobility solutions and support people living with limb loss, limb difference, and mobility challenges.

SOURCE Ottobock