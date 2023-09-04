OUKITEL Back to School Is Live, Save Big on RT6 Tablet and WP28 Smartphone

News provided by

OUKITEL

04 Sep, 2023, 06:48 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oukitel, a renowned manufacturer of rugged devices, has recently introduced two new rugged products: the RT6 tablet and WP28 smartphone. Both running on the latest Android 13, these models are now on Back to School sale on the Oukitel Official Store.

Oukitel RT6: The Ultimate Rugged Tablet

Continue Reading
OUKITEL Back to School Sale: RT6 Rugged Tablet and WP28 Smartphone
OUKITEL Back to School Sale: RT6 Rugged Tablet and WP28 Smartphone

The RT6 tablet boasts a massive 20,000mAh battery, ensuring uninterrupted usage in challenging conditions. It offers an impressive 2250 hours of standby time, 15 hours of video playback and gaming. Certified by IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H, it offers exceptional protection against shocks, extreme temperatures, and water immersion. With a 10.1'' FHD+ screen, RT6 provides a comfortable viewing experience.

Powered by a MediaTek MT8788 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, RT6 rugged tablet is able to offer smooth multitasking experience. Additionally, the RAM is expandable up to 14GB and the ROM up to 1TB. With the inclusion of an aluminum stand, hand strap, and shoulder strap, users are able to choose the suitable one depending on their needs.

Oukitel WP28: A High-Performance Rugged Smartphone

Weighing just 369g, the WP28 features a 6.52'' display and octa-core processor. Equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, WP28 rugged smartphone offers ample storage for your needs. Additionally, the RAM is expandable up to 15GB and ROM to 1TB. It has IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certifications for superior water, shock, and dust protection. The Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen enhance durability and resistance against drops and scratches.

With a 5MP front camera, 48MP rear camera, and a 10,600mAh battery, the WP28 rugged smartphone offers impressive photography capabilities and long-lasting power.

Availability and Price

By entering a discount code of "20%OFF", the RT6 rugged tablet is now available for only $296 whose original price is $399.99 and WP28 rugged smartphone is now available for only $159 whose original price is $269.99. Interested buyers do not miss the chance to get them at a bargain price on Oukitel official store. 

About OUKITEL

OUKITEL is a high-tech corporate brand of "Shenzhen Yunji Intelligent Technology Co., LTD" based in Shenzhen, China. This company integrates research and development, design, production, sales and after-sales service. With a partner network of more than 130 dealers in 60 countries, OUKITEL products are distributed throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America. 

Follow OUKITEL on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199756/Oukitel_RT6___WP28.jpg

SOURCE OUKITEL

Also from this source

OUKITEL RT7 Titan, la première tablette 5G robuste au monde avec une batterie révolutionnaire de 32 000 mAh sera lancée sur AliExpress le 21 août 2023

OUKITEL RT7 Titan, la primera tablet robusta 5G del mundo se lanzará en AliExpress el 21 de agosto de 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.