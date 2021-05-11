Our Better Angels: Habitat CEO's new paperback offers message of hope, finding purpose and the power of helping others

Former President Jimmy Carter authored the inspirational foreword of the book, drawing on his more than 35 years of volunteering with Habitat for Humanity around the globe. The author's proceeds from the sale of the book directly support Habitat's work to build safe, decent and affordable housing alongside families in all 50 states and in more than 70 countries.

The New York Times' Sunday Book Review wrote that Our Better Angels is a collection of "great stories" that "drive[s] home the very important point that performing a service helps you, too."

Reckford offers seven timeless virtues that he believes can change the world – kindness, community, empowerment, joy, respect, generosity and service – and shares the stories of everyday heroes he's met through Habitat for Humanity who embody these virtues. Throughout the book, Reckford encourages readers to find their own better angels and find opportunities to give back to make their community, neighborhood or workplace a brighter place.

"Your calling may not be the same as your job," Reckford writes. "Whether it is or isn't, if you can, do some volunteer work. Service doesn't have to take up a lifetime to become life-changing. Do whatever you can do to be useful, and I'm willing to bet you'll want to do more... By serving others, we become our best selves, our better angels."

Our Better Angels can be a great gift for anyone standing at a crossroads — a graduation, a loss, or an opportunity — and who is eager to find purpose and take action to improve their own lives and the lives of others.

Reckford has served as CEO of Habitat for Humanity International since 2005. Under his leadership, the impact of the global housing organization has grown exponentially, helping reach more than 35 million people served through new or improved housing since its founding in 1976. A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Reckford earned his MBA from Stanford and went on to hold managerial positions at a variety of Fortune 500 companies. Reckford also served as executive pastor of Christ Presbyterian Church in Edina, Minnesota.

