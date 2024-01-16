'Our Children, Our Choice': 2,000+ Mothers, Community Members to Rally for Education Options during School Choice Week

Black Mothers Forum's celebration to raise voices to put children at the heart of education

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to hear from Momma. With the momentum of National School Choice Week behind them, Black Mothers Forum is hosting a large-scale rally at the nation's capital on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Set against the iconic backdrop of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, the rally will amplify voices of resilience and justice in education, sparking a movement for safer schools and greater access to education options for each family and child.

The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Memorial Mall (2 Lincoln Memorial Cir. NW). Nearly 2,500 participants are expected to attend the event planned by groups including Engaged Detroit, the National Parents Union, American Federation for Children, and the Center for Education Reform. The event will bring together school choice leaders, students and educators from public and private schools, and mothers from across the country.

A variety of powerful speakers will share remarks and personal stories during the rally, including Janelle Wood of Black Mothers Forum, Denisha Allen of Black Minds Matter, Bernita Bradley of Engage Detroit, Pat Brantley of Friendship Public Charter School, Jeanne Allen of Center for Education Reform, Stacey Brown of Education for All, Chantel Jones Bigby of Black Lotus Mothers, Inc., Lisa Graham Keegan, former Superintendent of Public Instruction for the State of Arizona, and Bella Denise Ceballos-Viner of Padres Unidos.

Organizers say that, channeling the spirit of transformative moments before it, the rally aims to forge the path for meaningful change and empowerment for all children in K-12 education.

"There is power in numbers; there is power in coming together as a community to address head-on the issues facing our Black children when it comes to education," said Janelle Wood of Black Mothers Forum. "As parent advocates, we are uniting our voices this School Choice Week for access to safe and supportive K-12 environments for our children."

The Jan. 24 event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week 2024, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, home education, and microschool options available for families. More than 100 of the Week's celebrations will take place in the District of Columbia.

For more information, visit blackmothersforums.com/rally-2024

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

For more information, contact:

Janelle Wood, Black Mothers Forum

[email protected] | 602-373-4091

