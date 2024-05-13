Our Home Showcases Expanded Portfolio and New Innovation at Sweets & Snacks Expo

INDIANAPOLIS, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Home, a leading independent better-for-you snack family that provides delicious, wholesome snacks at a great value, invites Sweets & Snacks Expo attendees to booth #20120 to hear about the company's exciting new snack brands and manufacturing capabilities while munching on its entire suite of popular snacks, including new product launches from Popchips and Food Should Taste Good.

With the acquisition of R.W. Garcia , Good Health , and Sonoma Creamery , Our Home's existing platform and footprint across the country has grown significantly. True to Our Home's mission, the three new brands and manufacturing facilities reinforce the portfolio's commitment to offering innovative and health-conscious products to better-for-you driven consumers.

"Our Home remains committed to offering innovative, delicious, and better-for-you snack options that meet the demands of today's shoppers at an affordable price," said Deb Holt, Chief Marketing Officer at Our Home. "We are excited to welcome R.W. Garcia, Good Health, and Sonoma Creamery to our family of brands and showcase them along with our innovative and savory launches from Popchips and Food Should Taste Good at Sweets & Snacks Expo."

Consumers like it hot, and Popchips, maker of never-fried and better-for-you popped potato chips, is delivering that with its upcoming launch of Sweet Heat. The chip takes taste buds on a ride with its initial sweetness that turns into a satisfying heat. Food Should Taste Good is entering the Cracker aisle with Pita, Multigrain, and Cornbread Crackers - a natural brand extension offering even more ways to elevate daily snacking moments. The signature hex shape, carried over from the brand's Tortilla Chip line, gives consumers a familiar and tasty new carrier option. With the Cracker category growing and more consumers snacking for meals, Food Should Taste Good Crackers provide a perfect base for wholesome options. Our Home will also merchandise its convenience store and small-format items at the show.

Sweets & Snacks Expo will be held from May 14-16, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center, 100 S Capitol Ave in Indianapolis, Indiana. Our Home invites all attendees to stop by its booth (#20120) to sample the suite of Our Home products, including Popchips Sweet Heat and Food Should Taste Good's new crackers. For more details on the trade show, please visit sweetsandsnacks.com . For more information on Our Home, visit our-home.com .

About Our Home

Our Home is a leading, independent better-for-you snack platform that provides delicious, wholesome snacks at a great value. Our Home strives to create nourishing snacks that offer a warm and welcoming sense of familiarity to communities, catering to every occasion and satisfying various cravings. This commitment is demonstrated through the company's ownership of production and manufacturing facilities spanning all snack sub-categories, and a portfolio of brands that currently includes Food Should Taste Good ®, Popchips ®, Real Food From The Ground Up ®, YOU NEED THIS ®, R.W. Garcia ®, Good Health ®, and Sonoma Creamery .

