Our Rescue Awards $100,000 in Grants to Texas-based Nonprofits Focused on Fighting Sex Trafficking and Child Exploitation

Texas ranks second highest state in U.S. for reported human trafficking cases

Grants are part of Our Rescue's "Join the Fight" educational campaign to observe National Human Trafficking Prevention Month this January

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Rescue, a global non-governmental organization dedicated to combating sex trafficking and child exploitation, has awarded $100,000 in grants to three Texas-based nonprofits, including Unbound Now, Ranch Hands Rescue and Crime Stoppers of Houston. The grants will help advance the missions and impact of these organizations focused on preventing human trafficking and supporting survivors of all ages.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Texas consistently ranks as the second-highest state in the nation for reported human trafficking cases, following California. In 2022, 1,801 cases of human trafficking were reported. Further, the number of tips on potential human trafficking incidents has increased by 45 percent since 2020, according to the Texas Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force.

"We are proud to support the vital work of Unbound Now, Ranch Hands Rescue and Crime Stoppers of Houston," said Our Rescue CEO Tammy Lee. "These organizations share our mission to combat sex trafficking and child exploitation by educating the public toward prevention and providing proven, trauma-informed care for survivors that foster hope and healing as they rebuild their lives."

Our Rescue Grant Recipients

Unbound Now has been awarded a $50,000 grant to support its 24/7 survivor advocacy services for youth who have experienced commercial sexual exploitation. This funding will help provide comprehensive services for survivors, including trauma-informed crisis response, ongoing support and case management, empowering them to achieve a safe, stable, independent and healthy life.

"We are deeply grateful to Our Rescue for their incredible generosity in providing a grant to support Unbound Now's work with child victims of human trafficking," said Susan Peters, Founder and Interim CEO of Unbound Now. "This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration in bringing hope and healing to some of the most vulnerable. Together, we are making a lasting impact, ensuring that every child we serve has the opportunity to experience freedom, restoration and a brighter future."

Denton-based Ranch Hands Rescue has been awarded a $40,000 grant to support the operational costs of its Bob's House of Hope program, the nation's first safe house for young adult male survivors of sex trafficking. Named after Bob Williams, CEO of Ranch Hands Rescue and a survivor of sexual assault, the program offers comprehensive support to survivors. By integrating trauma-informed care, collaborating with medical and legal professionals, and using holistic recovery methods, the organization addresses the unique needs of this underserved demographic.

"On behalf of Bob Williams, the Bob's House of Hope team and the survivors we serve, thank you for the generous grant to support our efforts as the only safe house in the country for male youth who have been sex trafficked," said Landon Dickeson, Chief Operating Officer of Ranch Hands Rescue. "This grant is more than dollars. It is a clear message of recognition that boys are sex trafficked too, and that there are people who care about their often-overlooked plight."

Crime Stoppers of Houston has been awarded a $10,000 grant to expand its human trafficking awareness and prevention efforts in the Greater Houston area. The funding will support educational outreach initiatives, including informational tours, resources on the risks of online exploitation and the distribution of data-driven insights to help empower the community to identify, prevent and respond to trafficking.

The grants are a key element of Our Rescue's "Join the Fight" campaign, launched in observance of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. As part of Our Rescue's mission to help identify and arrest predators and support survivors on their pathways to hope and healing, the organization invites everyone to sign the Join the Fight pledge, watch the new documentary "When Survivors Speak: The Light in the Darkness of Human Trafficking," get involved and become an advocate for change.

About Our Rescue

Our Rescue is a global non-governmental organization on a mission to end sex trafficking and child exploitation by empowering survivors to reclaim their lives and thrive on their healing journey. Founded in 2013, the organization focuses on education toward prevention, supports law enforcement in rescuing survivors and prosecuting perpetrators, and provides trauma-informed survivor care services. Our Rescue operates in the U.S. and 27 countries.

