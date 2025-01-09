Our Rescue Launches Join the Fight™ Campaign to Mark National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on January 11

TV Special Highlighting Horrors of Human Trafficking and Voices of Survivors to Air in 13 U.S. Cities

K9 Detective Demonstrations, Educational Events set for Mall of America, Miami, Plano and Salt Lake City

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Rescue, a global non-governmental organization dedicated to combating sex trafficking and child exploitation is launching its #JoinTheFight™ campaign in support of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Saturday, Jan. 11 and throughout January during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Designated by Congress, this day and month of awareness were created to educate the public about how to identify, prevent and respond to human trafficking crimes. As part of Our Rescue's mission to help identify and arrest predators and support survivors on their pathways to hope and healing, the organization is inviting everyone to sign the Join the Fight pledge, watch the new documentary "When Survivors Speak: The Light in the Darkness of Human Trafficking," get involved and become an advocate for change.

Our Rescue's new documentary "When Survivors Speak: The Light in the Darkness of Human Trafficking" shows the dark realities of sex trafficking and child exploitation in the U.S. and around the world. Through personal stories from survivors, we see their journey from being victims to a life of hope and healing.

Human sex trafficking is one of the fastest growing crimes against humanity. It is happening in all 50 U.S. states and every corner of the globe. Each year, forced commercial sexual exploitation generates $173 billion in illegal profits. With over 100 million suspected child sexual abuse material files reported in 2023, technology increasingly plays a role in facilitating these crimes. Traffickers are using social media and online platforms to identify and recruit victims, distribute explicit content, monitor and track victims, and conduct transactions anonymously.

"Our Rescue is committed to ending sex trafficking and child exploitation by attacking this problem from all angles, starting with education and prevention," said Tammy Lee, CEO of Our Rescue. "No single entity can end human trafficking, so we are calling on everyone to join this fight and be a light for survivors. Together, we can be a force multiplier for good and create a future where every child is safe from online predators and every person is freed from sexual slavery."

It's a small action, with big impact, and supporters can advance this mission by taking the Join the Fight pledge here: https://ourrescue.org/pledge.

"When Survivors Speak: The Light in the Darkness of Human Trafficking" Documentary

Our Rescue is also shining the light on this heinous crime with a new documentary set to air in 13 U.S. cities on Jan. 11, which also will be available on YouTube. This educational special shows the dark realities of sex trafficking and child exploitation in the U.S. and around the world through a survivor-informed lens. With personal stories from survivors, we see their journey from being victims to a life of hope and healing.

The special also showcases the heroes in blue, Our Rescue's law enforcement partners, along with other subject matter experts, and Our Rescue leaders who previously served as police officers, prosecutors, FBI and Homeland Security Investigation agents who worked directly in the fight to end sex trafficking and child exploitation. The documentary will broadcast in the following cities as well as select cable channels and YouTube as part of an integrated marketing campaign: Dallas, Houston, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Phoenix, Roanoke, Salt Lake City, South Bend, and Washington, D.C.

The documentary can be found here: https://ourrescue.org/human-trafficking-awareness-day.

Jan. 11 Events

On Jan. 11, Our Rescue will host events in Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Miami and Plano to educate communities about the steps they can take to #JoinTheFight against human trafficking and to discover how their voices and actions can make an impact. More details can be found here: https://ourrescue.org/events.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jan. 11 Day at the Mall of America

Location: Mall of America Huntington Bank Rotunda; 60 E Broadway, Bloomington, MN 55425

55425 Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST

I-35W St. Anthony Falls Bridge Lighting (Mississippi River Crossing in Downtown Minneapolis)

In partnership with Homeland Security Investigations, the St. Anthony Falls Bridge will be lit blue from sunset on Jan. 11 until sunrise on Jan. 12 to raise awareness of the issue.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Jan. 11 Day on the Ice

Location: Millcreek Common; 1354 E Chambers Ave Millcreek, Utah 84106

84106 Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. MT

Miami, Florida

Jan. 11 Matinee and Q&A

Location: Florida Christian School; 4200 SW 89th Ave Miami, Florida 33165

33165 Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST

Plano, Texas

Jan. 11 Matinee and Q&A

Location: Plano YMCA; 3300 McDermott Road Plano, Texas 75025

75025 Time: 3:30 to 5 p.m. CST

Across the U.S.

Reps for Rescue Fitness Competition

Since its designation by the U.S. Congress in 2007, Jan. 11 has been observed as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, also known as #WearBlueDay. In 2010, a presidential proclamation further recognized January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

About Our Rescue

Our Rescue is a global non-governmental organization on a mission to end sex trafficking and child exploitation by empowering survivors to reclaim their lives and thrive on their healing journey. Founded in 2013, the organization focuses on education toward prevention, supports law enforcement in rescuing survivors and prosecuting perpetrators, and provides trauma-informed survivor care services. Our Rescue operates in the U.S. and 27 countries.

