Our Rescue Marks International Women's Day with Comedy for a Cause to Raise Awareness of Sex Trafficking and Child Exploitation

Minnesota Ranks Third in U.S. for Highest Number of Child Sexual Exploitation Cases

Survivor and Stand-Up Comedian Marti MacGibbon to Headline Event

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Rescue, a global non-governmental organization dedicated to combating sex trafficking and child exploitation, is marking International Women's Day with "Comedy for a Cause: Shining the Light in the Darkness of Human Trafficking." The event, in partnership with Rock What You've Got, takes place on March 7, 2025, at the Woman's Club of Minneapolis. The event combines humor and heartfelt performances to raise awareness of the realities of sex trafficking and child exploitation, while inviting attendees to join the fight to arrest predators and empower survivors.

Marti MacGibbon, renowned stand-up comedian and survivor of human trafficking, will headline the event. MacGibbon has advocated for improved mental health support for survivors and survivor-centered policies at the White House, the State Department, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Office for Victims of Crime. Miss Shannon Paul, a Minneapolis-based comedian, will emcee the event, with additional stand-up and musical performances from Minnesota treasures Jearlyn Steele, The Foxgloves and more.

"Together, we are uniting some of the most talented voices in music and comedy to shine a light on the darkness of sex trafficking and child exploitation," said Tammy Lee, CEO of Our Rescue. "This is not just an event—it's a call to action. By joining together, we can put an end to these heinous crimes and empower survivors on their path to hope and healing."

Sponsored by KNOCK and Spave, event tickets are available for purchase at https://ourrescue.org/event/comedy-for-a-cause. The proceeds fund Our Rescue's support for law enforcement arrests and prosecutions, survivor care, education and advocacy.

Ticket Prices: $37 general admission, $77 VIP, $129 two VIP tickets

general admission, VIP, two VIP tickets Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Time: 5 - 9 p.m. Doors open at 5, VIP pre-show reception starts at 5:30, main show starts at 7

Doors open at 5, VIP pre-show reception starts at 5:30, main show starts at 7 Location: The Woman's Club of Minneapolis , 410 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Comedy Lineup

Marti MacGibbon , Event Headliner: MacGibbon is a survivor of human trafficking who has triumphed over homelessness, domestic violence, PTSD and drug addiction. MacGibbon has performed at the world-famous Hollywood Improv and at the Comedy Store in Hollywood and has traveled the U.S. as a professional stand-up comic.

MacGibbon is a survivor of human trafficking who has triumphed over homelessness, domestic violence, PTSD and drug addiction. MacGibbon has performed at the world-famous Hollywood Improv and at the Comedy Store in and has traveled the U.S. as a professional stand-up comic. Miss Shannan Paul | Event Emcee: A versatile performer based in Minneapolis , Miss Shannan Paul delivers hilarious observations on life with a warm and relatable comedic style.

A versatile performer based in , Miss delivers hilarious observations on life with a warm and relatable comedic style. Mary Jo Pehl | Comedian . A writer, comedian and storyteller, Pehl is best known for the locally produced television series "Mystery Science Theater 3000."

. A writer, comedian and storyteller, Pehl is best known for the locally produced television series "Mystery Science Theater 3000." Khadijah Cooper | Comedian: A sexual educator for teens by day, Cooper's storytelling-style comedy can be seen on stages all over Minnesota .

Music Lineup

Jearlyn Steele : A powerhouse vocalist and beloved Minnesota treasure, Steele brings her soulful sound and magnetic stage presence to every performance. Known for her work with the band The Steeles and appearances on "Prairie Home Companion," her talent transcends genres and connects deeply with audiences.

A powerhouse vocalist and beloved treasure, Steele brings her soulful sound and magnetic stage presence to every performance. Known for her work with the band The Steeles and appearances on "Prairie Home Companion," her talent transcends genres and connects deeply with audiences. The Foxgloves: This vibrant all-female Americana band charms with tight harmonies, rich instrumentation and an unmistakable Minnesota charm. The band's songwriting and energetic performances appeal to fans of feel-good music.

Sex trafficking is one of the fastest growing crimes. Minnesota ranks third for the highest number of child sexual exploitation cases filed in the country. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, sex trafficking was the most common form of trafficking in Minnesota last year, and approximately 23 percent of those trafficked were minors. Additionally, the number of tips on possible human trafficking incidents has increased by 38 percent since 2022 in Minnesota, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force.

For more information on Our Rescue and how to #JoinTheFight, visit https://ourrescue.org

About Our Rescue

Our Rescue is a global non-governmental organization on a mission to end sex trafficking and child exploitation by empowering survivors to reclaim their lives and thrive on their healing journey. Founded in 2013, the organization focuses on education toward prevention, supports law enforcement in rescuing survivors and prosecuting perpetrators, and provides trauma-informed survivor care services. Our Rescue operates in the U.S. and 27 countries.

SOURCE Our Rescue