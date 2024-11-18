OUR Rescue Supports Argentina's Largest Operation Targeting Online Child Exploitation Networks

Multi-city, Multi-agency effort leads to 116 arrests and 70 survivors identified

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 12, 2024, the Buenos Aires Public Prosecutor's Office, OUR Rescue and several other international law enforcement agencies and nonprofit organizations carried out "Operation Childhood Protection IV" – the country's largest coordinated effort to combat online child exploitation. The operation involved 114 simultaneous raids in 64 cities, resulting in 70 minors being located and 116 suspects charged. The mission's primary focus was to dismantle criminal networks responsible for the production, distribution, and possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

"This operation underscores the importance of OUR Rescue's collaborative approach and partnership with international organizations in addressing online exploitation and ensuring the well-being of the affected survivors," said OUR Rescue CEO Tammy Lee. "Every child identified represents an opportunity to provide meaningful care and support, reinforcing the importance of the collective commitment to ending child exploitation."

Four of the minors identified during this mission were direct victims of online sexual exploitation. The status of the remaining minors is under review, and efforts are being made to assess their needs and provide appropriate care. Of the 116 suspects charged, 97 were men and 19 were women. Among them, 16 worked in direct contact with children or adolescents, and 67 lived with minors, further highlighting the urgency and importance of these investigations. Of those arrested, some were parents or directly related to the children being abused. Law enforcement also seized 528 storage devices, 260 cell phones, and other evidence. OUR Rescue served in an advisory capacity, working with law enforcement to guide the process and support in a handful of the in-person raids.

More than 1,100 law enforcement personnel participated in this effort, which received critical support from six international organizations and NGOs. United States Federal law enforcement agencies also supported this effort. Lee added, "Identifying and rescuing these victimized children was made possible by the heroes in law enforcement that we have the privilege of standing beside and supporting."

OUR Rescue's Survivor Care team in Argentina was present to assist with post-rescue support and provide trauma-informed care to the identified victims. An OUR Rescue representative noted the significance of the collaboration between law enforcement and NGOs, emphasizing its impact on safeguarding vulnerable individuals.

While investigations into the CSAM distribution continue, authorities are also addressing related offenses, including grooming, possession, and potential production, as defined under Articles 128 and 131 of the Argentine Penal Code.

About OUR Rescue

OUR Rescue is global nonprofit organization on a mission to end sex trafficking and child exploitation by empowering survivors to reclaim their lives and thrive on their healing journey. Founded in 2013, the organization's work provides comprehensive survivor care services, assisting law enforcement with funding, equipment and training to help develop and prosecute cases. OUR Rescue operates in 27 countries, including the U.S., with offices in Africa, Asia, Europe and South America.

