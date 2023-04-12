OURHOME becomes the official total food service sponsor of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree

Responsible for catering, cafeteria, and F&B services to more than 43,000 people from 170 countries in the 2023 World Scout Jamboree

Achieved sponsorship through unrivaled competitiveness in large-scale catering and international events, stable supply of food ingredients, and logistics and manufacturing infrastructure

Providing support for a successful event through specialized capabilities such as tailored meals as well as food safety and sanitation management

SEOUL, South Korea, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OURHOME, a global food company based in Korea, announced that they had signed an official sponsorship agreement for food, cafeteria, and food & beverage service for the 25th World Scout Jamboree in 2023 (hereafter SaeManGeum Jamboree).

SaeManGeum Jamboree and Ourhome CI

The World Scout Jamboree, held every four years by the World Scout Foundation, is the world's largest international youth event. Scheduled for August of this year, the event will be hosted at SaeManGeum, Buan-gun, Jeollabuk-do, and about 43,000 teenagers, leaders, and volunteers from 170 countries around the world will join.

On April 7th, the official sponsorship agreement ceremony for the 25th World Scout Jamboree in 2023 was held at the headquarters of Ourhome in Seoul. The ceremony was attended by key officials, including Chang-haeng Choi, Secretary General of the SaeManGeum Jamboree Organizing Committee; Hang-bok Lee, Chairman of the Steering Committee; Dong-il Keum, Ourhome Safety Management General Manager; and Seong-ho Jang, TFS Business Manager.

Ourhome was selected as the official sponsor for the SaeManGeum Jamboree with its unrivaled competitiveness such as experience in operating large-scale cafeterias and international events, over 20,000 standardized recipes, food safety management capabilities, stable distribution of food materials, the largest logistics and manufacturing infrastructure in the local industry.

With this agreement, the company will be responsible for the meals of 43,000 people, including teenagers, leaders, and operating personnel who will participate in the SaeManGeum Jamboree. During the event, it plans to operate supply of meals and ingredients, cafeterias, take-out corners, and food truck to provide Ourhome's unique global food service, which satisfies not only taste and nutrition but also the emotional aspects of food.

The food company plans to develop customized menus that consider the tastes and nutritional balance of teenagers from the many regions based on its standardized recipes for over 20,000 dishes from around the world. They plan to offer a variety of dishes like halal, kosher, and vegan, as well as national dishes in consideration of ethnicity and religion. It also plans to introduce several Korean dishes to actively promote K-food.

Considering that the SaeManGeum Jamboree will be held outdoors during summer, they will take all necessary measures to prevent any food safety issues. Ourhome will verify the safety process through simulation at its food safety center to make the identical environment as Buan-gun, the location of the SaeManGeum Jamboree. They will also utilize its Honam Logistics Center, the nearest facility of the location, as a logistics hub for the event and establish an effective food safety system which handles assigning dedicated delivery vehicles, having a designated person inspect food ingredients, a complete cold chain, and managing pests.

SOURCE OURHOME