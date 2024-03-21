Out of the Garden Project: Mobile Market Sponsors include Rotary Clubs, Faith groups and Student Athletes

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of the Garden Project is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting hunger in Greensboro, High Point, Winston Salem, and Burlington with over 24 million meals served since 2010. To assist the newcomers in our community, new President Beth Crise is mobilizing food through Fresh Mobile Markets in the refugee community on the fourth Friday of the month until December.

New immigrants from Venezuela, the Moreno family discuss the benefit from receiving fresh food of Out of the Garden Project during a mobile market at The Church on 68 in Greensboro, NC.

The refugee campaign began in March and the first market sponsors include The Rotary Club of Greensboro, Muslim community members, and a student athlete from Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC). All mobile market sponsors will gather for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to celebrate the Fresh Mobile Markets in late April at our headquarters at The Church 68 and members of the media are invited to attend. Fresh Mobile Markets are still available throughout 2024 for sponsorship for $1,000.00.

2023 Summer intern and Guilford Tech Titan basketball player Sameer Quershi mobilized fellow basketball teammates and older community friends to sponsor a mobile market in April. Sameer's parents are immigrants from Pakistan and are owners of the historic Model Farm in High Point. Inspired by his parents, Sameer has seen the impact Out of the Garden Project has made in the fight against childhood hunger. As a student athlete on the basketball team at GTCC, he is a part of the community who gives back to others in need. Every month, GTCC sponsors a FMM on campus to assist students and community neighbors, feeding over 100 families a month. The food market aims to provide essential resources to those who may be in need as they navigate the process of resettlement and adjustment to their new lives.

"We believe that by coming together as a community, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who are starting anew in our midst," remarked Chair of the Executive Board, Dr. Akir Khan. "No one should have to face the challenges of resettlement in America alone, and we hope that this fresh food market will provide some much-needed support and solidarity with our new Americans."

SOURCE Out of the Garden Project