OUTBREAK, THE NEWEST THRILLING EXPERIENCE FROM ZERO LATENCY, LEADS TO $10 MILLION IN TICKET SALES IN JUST THREE MONTHS

Over 100,000 players have experienced Outbreak since launch, making it the most successful Zero Latency experience so far.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Latency , the global leader in immersive entertainment and creator of the largest true free-roam VR network in the world, has announced that their newest epic experience, Outbreak, has lead the charge in generating a total of USD 10 million in ticket sales in under three months.

Get ready for Outbreak - the most thrilling and advanced free roam VR zombie adventure that we've ever made! Race against time. Battle the undead. Save humanity’s last hope. In the heart-stopping free roam VR game Outbreak, you and your team of elite soldiers must survive hordes of zombies and outblast a ruthless enemy to recapture a stolen cure. Will you survive? Book your session to find out - https://booking.zerolatencyvr.com/

Over 100,000 people have played Outbreak since its debut, making it the biggest game launch in Zero Latency history, and bringing the total number of plays to over 3.5 million people and counting across all experiences. The award-winning free-roam VR company has now grown to 32 venues in North America, with more to come. It's also been confirmed that over 36 million zombies have been killed by brave participants, bringing humanity closer to a safe and secure future from the zombie apocalypse that's slowly but surely shambling toward us all.

"Outbreak is by far our most thrilling experience available, and seeing how much love it's been getting from fans worldwide has been awesome," said Tim Ruse, CEO at Zero Latency. "Outbreak offers something completely different from any other VR adventure, and seeing players scream and survive with their friends and family is a joy. With the last quarter of 2023 being our biggest period yet for ticket sales, we're more excited than ever to see our community grow further, with more exciting experiences coming soon and our global venue network continuing to expand."

Outbreak has players fighting for survival against hordes of the undead, racing against time to save humanity, culminating in an epic boss battle finale unlike anything seen in VR. The thrilling adventure features action-packed gameplay moments for up to 8 players across the largest VR gameplay arenas in the world. Outbreak has received rave reviews from players, with an awesome average rating of 4.85 out of 5.

Zero Latency's best-in-class technology allows players more freedom of movement and agency than ever in incredibly immersive worlds - without the need for backpacks, extra wires or other distractions.

Outbreak is now available globally at any of the 90+ Zero Latency locations, with players receiving a personalized video of their Outbreak experience after playing.

To find a Zero Latency location or book a ticket, head to https://booking.zerolatencyvr.com/book-now .

ABOUT ZERO LATENCY:

Zero Latency is a global leader in immersive entertainment, working at the cutting edge of VR and location-based experiences. With 90+ venues across 27+ countries, Zero Latency is the largest free-roam VR network in the world. Since opening the world's first free-roam VR venue in 2015, Zero Latency has thrilled more than 3.5 million players worldwide.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Instagram and TikTok : @zerolatencyvr

LinkedIn : Zero Latency VR

SOURCE Zero Latency VR