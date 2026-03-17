Outdoor Brands, LLC Strengthens Agency Partnerships to Accelerate Growth Across Outdoor Cooking Portfolio

Names The Variable as Lead Creative Agency and Acadia as Lead Media Agency, While Continuing Public Relations Partnership with Gear Communications to Drive Demand for Pit Boss®, Charbroil® and Oklahoma Joe's®

COLUMBUS, Ga., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Brands, LLC today announced an expanded agency model to support the next phase of growth across its Outdoor Cooking portfolio, including Pit Boss, Charbroil, and Oklahoma Joe's. Following a formal agency review process, Outdoor Brands, LLC has appointed The Variable as Lead Creative Agency and Acadia as Lead Media Agency for the 2026 season, while continuing its public relations partnership with Gear Communications, agency of record since January 2025.

These investments reflect Outdoor Brands' commitment to building awareness, preference and conversion in today's modern retail landscape, where creative storytelling, performance media and earned visibility must operate in alignment to drive measurable results across both in-store and online channels.

"Outdoor cooking is evolving quickly, and our brands are growing with it," said Thomas A. Penner, Group President, Outdoor Brands LLC. "We saw an opportunity to elevate how we show up in the market by aligning creative, media and earned communications into a unified system designed to drive consumer demand and deliver value for our retail partners."

The Variable will lead modern creative development focused on building top-of-funnel awareness and accelerating retail conversion heading into the 2026 grilling season. Initial priorities include bringing Charbroil's 3-in-1 platform to life and advancing Pit Boss' next phase of brand evolution.

Acadia will oversee full-funnel media strategy and investment across national, digital, DTC and retail media networks including Amazon, Walmart, The Home Depot and Lowe's, ensuring media efforts are optimized to connect awareness directly to performance and measurable sell-through.

Gear Communications will continue leading earned media strategy, product visibility and innovation storytelling to strengthen brand credibility and amplify momentum across the portfolio.

Together, the integrated model is structured around one objective: accelerating consumer demand and retail growth across the Outdoor Brands portfolio as the company enters the 2026 grilling season.

About Outdoor Brands, LLC

Outdoor Brands, LLC is the outdoor cooking division of the W.C. Bradley Co., serving as the parent business entity for Charbroil, Pit Boss, and Oklahoma Joe's. Building on a legacy that dates back to 1948 when the W.C. Bradley Co. introduced the original charcoal grill under the Charbroil name, Outdoor Brands, LLC was created to bring together a portfolio of category-leading brands under a shared operational and strategic structure, while maintaining each brand's unique identity and consumer voice. With a focus on innovation, performance, and elevating the outdoor lifestyle experience, Outdoor Brands, LLC is committed to creating disruptive value through amazing experiences and delivering Amazing Solutions. Every Day.

MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen Neuberger

Gear Communications

[email protected]

617-852-2060

SOURCE Outdoor Brands, LLC