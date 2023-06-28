Outdoor Dining Sees 19% Boost in Early June vs. 2022, According to New OpenTable Data

OpenTable releases its annual list of 100 Most Popular Restaurants for Outdoor Dining, with returning diner favorites including Cafe Luxembourg and RH Rooftop in New York City, Bacari Silverlake in Los Angeles, Fia in Santa Monica and Foreign Cinema in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is here and with it, increased demand for al fresco dining: OpenTable data reveals outdoor dining increased 20% in May and 19% in the first half of June (June 1 – 15), compared to 2022.1

To help diners discover a new favorite patio or rooftop, OpenTable is releasing its annual list of 100 Most Popular Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in America,2 created by analyzing over 13 million OpenTable diner reviews. While the list debuts with the summer season, OpenTable data shows diners embraced outdoor dining as early as January 1st in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta, and even in cooler climates like New York City, Washington DC and Philadelphia – a testament to restaurants' creativity and efforts to make it a year-round activity.3

The 100 Most Popular Restaurants for Outdoor Dining list features restaurants coast-to-coast with delicious cuisine, picturesque settings, and above all, incredible outdoor dining experiences. The list spans 20 states with California and Florida again taking top spots, respectively featuring 31 and 17 restaurants. For additional inspiration, use OpenTable's Seating Options filter and select "Outdoor."

"Outdoor dining is up 19% YoY for June (1 – 15), a strong start to the season," said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer of OpenTable. "With many restaurants elevating outdoor dining spaces for summer and beyond, this list represents dining destinations with incredible outdoor – and culinary – offerings."

Fan Favorites: The 100 Most Popular Restaurants for Outdoor Dining
The 2023 edition features returning favorites in: New York: Cafe Luxembourg and RH Rooftop in New York City; California: Bacari Silverlake in Los Angeles, Fia in Santa Monica, Foreign Cinema in San Francisco, Bistro Don Giovanni in Napa, C-Level and Mister A's in San Diego, Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad, Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens in Corona Del Mar; and Florida: Dry Dock Waterfront Grill in Longboat Key and Ulele in Tampa.

Newcomers include Bistro Jeanty in San Francisco, Duke's La Jolla in San Diego, DOYA in Miami, Raglan Road Irish Pub in Lake Buena Vista, Izanami in Santa Fe, and Orchids at Halekulani in Honolulu.

The 100 Most Popular Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in America are (in alphabetical order by state):

Arizona

California

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

North Carolina

New Jersey

New Mexico

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Washington

The 100 Most Popular Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in America can be found here.

1 OpenTable Data Methodology
OpenTable looked at outdoor seated diners (from phone, online and walk-in reservations) from May 1May 31, 2023 and June 1June 15, 2023 and compared it against the same date ranges in 2022, looking at restaurants that were on the platform and offered outdoor seating in these periods in 2022 and 2023.

2 100 Most Popular Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in America Methodology
OpenTable's 100 Most Popular Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in America is generated from over 13 million verified OpenTable diner reviews collected between May 1, 2022 and April 30, 2023. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews, for which "outdoor dining" was selected as a special feature.

3 OpenTable Data Methodology
OpenTable looked at outdoor seated dining (from phone, online and walk-in reservations) in New York, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta and Miami from January 1June 15, 2023.

About OpenTable
OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), connects more than 1.5 billion people with restaurants every year. Powering hospitality at more than 55,000 restaurants, bars, wineries, and other venues globally, OpenTable drives reservations, experiences, payments, guest insights and operations, enabling restaurants to run their most successful business yet.

