Outdoor Lighting Fixture Demand to Grow 6.7% Annually Through 2022

CLEVELAND, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for outdoor fixtures is expected to increase 6.7% per year to $5.5 billion in 2022. A wide variety of fixtures are installed outdoors, including area and floodlighting, roadway lighting, and other types such as spotlighting and nonroadway high-mast lighting. Demand will benefit less from building construction activity than it did during the construction market's rapid expansion in the 2012-2017 period, when it was recovering from recessionary declines. However, acceleration in nonbuilding construction – highway and street construction in particular – will support continued strong growth. These and other trends are presented in General Purpose Lighting Fixtures in the US, 14th Edition, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

A number of factors will benefit sales, including:

healthy growth in overall construction activity and acceleration in nonbuilding construction

continued upgrades of roadway lighting to LEDs, encouraging the installation of many new fixtures

increasing consumer interest in outdoor living, supporting strong growth for area and floodlighting

The US market for general purpose lighting fixtures in all applications is forecast to expand 5.5% per year to $26.3 billion in 2022. Lighting fixtures are installed as part of new and improvement construction, so healthy growth in all major construction markets will boost fixture sales. Gains will be fastest in nonresidential building and roadway applications as businesses, municipalities, and utilities continue to be proactive in upgrading lighting systems to improve energy efficiency.

