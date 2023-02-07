EnGenius Unveils Revolutionary and First Wi-Fi 6 Outdoor Point-to-Point Client Bridge with the ENH500-AX. The Wi-Fi 6 "invisible wire" bridge with Qualcomm® Quad-Core ARM Cortex A53s @ 2.0GHz CPU achieves longer ranges when paired with Wi-Fi 6 client bridge in a point-to-point/multi-point deployment.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a leading provider of networking solutions for any sized businesses, today announced the launch of the ENH500-AX, a Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) 5GHz 2x2 outdoor wireless point to point client bridge.

Outdoor Point-to-Point Client Bridge Now Equipped with Wi-Fi 6 Technology

This innovative new product takes advantage of the latest Wi-Fi technology to deliver high-density transmissions between buildings and large outdoor properties without needing the complexity or costs of fiber cables. The EnGenius Wi-Fi 6 outdoor bridge boasts Wi-Fi 6 capabilities and features that significantly improve throughput, efficiency, and accommodates 8k ultra-HD video and heavy multi-application traffic with extended bandwidth over greater distances.

The ENH500-AX "invisible wire" bridge comes with Qualcomm® Quad-Core ARM Cortex A53s @ 2.0GHz CPU and is a game-changer for businesses looking to connect multiple buildings or extend their networks to outdoor spaces without the expense of running fiber cables. Designed for peak performance in harsh climates, EnGenius Fit Wi-Fi 6 outdoor access points feature IP55-rated waterproof and dustproof enclosures ensuring they can withstand harsh outdoor environments.

The ENH500-AX bridge offers high 26 dBm output power and utilizes beamforming technology to optimize client antenna signal, reception, and reliability, while it can achieve longer ranges when paired with another Wi-Fi 6 bridge in a point-point/multi-point deployment. It comes equipped with high-gain 16 dBi directional antennas that emit a narrow signal beam to limit interference and ensure stable connectivity, high bandwidth, and speeds of up to 1200Mbps for up to 5 miles.

Key Features and Benefits:

Wi-Fi 6 technology for high-performance and efficient Wi-Fi in outdoor environments

Beamforming optimizes antenna signal, reception, and reliability for clients

2x2 directional antennas to support up to 1,200 Mbps in 5 GHz

High transmit power extends Wi-Fi to yard or building-to-building

High gain integrated directional antenna extends wireless networks up to 5 miles point-to-point

IP55-rated weatherproof & dustproof housing

Simple, intuitive interface via EnWiFi app for local AP configuring & monitoring

Flexible operation modes: access point, WDS access point, WDS station

Remotely & centrally manage via EnGenius Private Cloud software

Gigabit Ethernet PoE port supports flexible power options

"We are excited to introduce this cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 technology to the market and offer our customers a reliable and cost-effective solution for easily expanding their wireless networks," said Eddie Lee, Product Line Manager at EnGenius Technologies. The ENH500-AX is now shipping and available to order.

About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of pioneering wireless and voice communications. For more than 20 years, EnGenius has delivered best-in-class voice and data solutions that empower mobility, enhance productivity, and embrace simplicity. EnGenius prides itself on providing you with the best, most reliable, feature-rich, personalized network solutions to drive the success of your business.

