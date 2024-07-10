Outdoor Voices Sells to Investment Firm Following Strategic Business Realignment by Tiger Advisory Services

Tiger Group division collaborates with athleisure brand's management team to focus on company's core strengths prior to successful transaction

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group's Advisory Services division has facilitated the sale of athleisure lifestyle brand Outdoor Voices to consumer-focused investment manager Consortium Brand Partners.

After encountering financial distress, Outdoor Ventures engaged Tiger for a two-step process. The first was to provide strategic advice on how to best monetize excess inventory and restructure the company; Tiger would then act as the exclusive agent in a post-restructuring sale process.

"We saw immediately that Outdoor Voices had a very strong core business and culture—not only product development, but also the brand and the team," said Tiger Group Executive Managing Director Ryan Davis, leader of Tiger's Advisory Services division.

Tiger's thorough marketing campaign resulted in numerous offers, from both strategic and financial investors. "We're very pleased with this result," Davis said. "The strategic realignment and sale to leader and innovator Consortium has positioned Outdoor Voices for strong growth moving forward."

The transaction is Consortium Brand Partners' second acquisition, following its announcement of a majority stake in Reese Witherspoon's fashion & lifestyle brand, Draper James in September 2023.

"With a growth strategy and global expansion plan in place, CBP will focus on preserving and amplifying the three core pillars upon which Outdoor Voices founder Tyler Haney built the company: People, Planet and Product," said Cory M. Baker, Founder and Managing Partner of Consortium Brand Partners. "This commitment aligns with our core values and further adds to its culture of building strong relationships across our partners and global distributors."

