Two-Day Online Auction by Tiger Group Features Battery Manufacturing and Lab Equipment from Natron Energy

"Tiger is pleased to have been selected to perform the liquidation of prominent manufacturer Natron Energy, which changed the way the world looks at critical power and industrial batteries for high-powered applications like AI, data centers, peak shaving and power-quality management," said Tiger Group Senior Director of Business Development Jonathan Holiday. "The availability of this immaculate equipment is a rare opportunity."

Bidding in the timed, online auction opens at SoldTiger.com on Wednesday, November 5.

The sale of assets from the Santa Clara, California, R&D plant closes on Wednesday, November 12, at 10:30 a.m. (PT) at SoldTiger.com.

The sale of assets from the Holland, Michigan, sodium-ion battery manufacturing plant closes on Thursday, November 13, at 10:30 a.m. (PT) at SoldTiger.com.

"The Michigan facility was opened only a year ago and offers minimally used equipment," Holiday noted. "It boasts complete lines of manufacturing equipment, including technical equipment for manufacturing sodium-ion batteries and other assets that are useful to other battery manufacturers."

Natron Energy's technology supports data center, oil and gas, aviation, solar and other industrial operations and applications around the world. The company's marketing materials note that its technology is based on proprietary Prussian Blue electrode chemistry, which offers "superior performance, safety and sustainability compared to traditional alternatives."

Highlights of the Santa Clara auction include:

BATTERY ASSEMBLY EQUIPMENT

Guangdong Honbro Tech battery production line including automatic Z-stacking machine w/ degassing machine, pouch forming die, pocket punching machine, top edge and side sealing machine and two Branson welders

Frontier LLC slot die coater, electric, M/N- COT/YAS/Y7-20

Xingtai Naknor rolling press machine (calendar) with two chillers and two pumps

DEC Group pilot AFD powder transfer system

Turner EnviroLogic thermal oxidizer, liquid transfer system, Ross CDA-4 and CDA-18 mixers with chiller, REM Mfg roll slitter, Big Bear cathode stacking/sorting machine, Honbro vacuum sealer, BM Tech degassing machine, Bodor laser cutter, TMAX roll to roll system, Honbro pouch former, Global electric winders, MBRAUN modular glove boxes, and more.

ENGINEERING & QUALITY CONTROL

Hitachi S-4500 scanning electron microscope

Trumpf TruLaser Station 7000 CNC laser cutting machine

Itech bidirectional DC power supplies

Arbin & Biologic battery testing systems

Assorted environmental chambers, vacuum chambers, ovens, temperature humidity chambers and others by Norlake, Caron, Espec, TPS and more

Large quantity assorted DC power supplies, multimeters, Hipot testers by BK Precision, Tekpower and others

Shimadzu IRTracer-100 spectrophotometer, Perkin Elmer spectrometer, Mark 10 tensile tester, Chatillon force tester, fume hoods, digital scales, lab glassware, Amada Miyachi welders, Hauschild speed mixer, mixing vessels, vacuum pumps, and more.

PLANT SUPPORT, MATERIAL HANDLING & OFFICES

Punch presses, industrial dehumidifiers, portable air conditioners, utility cabinets, hydraulic pallet jacks, electric walk-behind pallet lifts, die carts, metro racks, carts, hand trucks, dollies, metal utility shelving, pallet racking, hoists, air compressors, drill presses, shop vacs, worktables, TVs, projectors, break room, office chairs, desks, laptops and monitors, parts inventory, maintenance supplies…

Highlights of the Holland, Michigan, auction include:

BATTERY ASSEMBLY EQUIPMENT

2023 Hanwha cell assembly line (10CPM) and formation line w/ Fanuc R-2000ic robot, cartoner, taper, auto wrapper, labeler, leak testing, edge folding and thickness testing

Total of four and cathode mixing systems with four DEC Group powder handling systems with transport, six DEC Group power handling ISO Chargers, plus product hose and automated valves

Two 2023 E&R roll to roll vacuum drying cells

Electrode stackers, conveying unit with laser etching, manual degassing machines, pouch forming unit, tab welding station with four Branson welders, cell insertion unit, three electrolyte fill systems, PEC automatic degasser, two Emerson & Renwick R2R vacuum outgassing systems, JR Automation semi-automated laser weld machine, Glenro infrared heater equipment, 350-plus compression pallets, tooling and more.

ENGINEERING & QUALITY CONTROL

Trumpf laser with custom cabinet, FumeXtractor, TruFiber 2000 power supply and external chiller

Two Mark 10 tensile testers

UltiMaker 3D printer

Shimadzu IRTracer-100 spectrophotometer

Humidity chambers, drying and vacuum ovens by Norlke, TPS, Cambridge Scientific and others

Fifty barrels electrolyte (200 LTR), Branson MWX100 spot welders, Fremont cutting dies, mixing vessels, load cell, Hipot testers, power meters, power supplies, digital scales, PEC cell testers, Micrometers, Mitutoyo and Hauschild high-speed mixers, custom notchers, impulse sealer, inert gas chambers and more.

PLANT SUPPORT

Die lift carts, hydraulic pallet jacks, label printers, vacuum pumps, Noblelift power drive stackers, Rubbermaid carts, flammable-proof barrel cabinet, A-frame gantry w/ electric hoist.

Inspections are available by appointment only on Monday, November 10:

in Santa Clara from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT)

in Holland from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET)

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/natron-energy-battery-equipment-auction/

