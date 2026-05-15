OUTERSTUFF, UNDER LICENSE BY FIFA, LAUNCHES OFFICIAL LICENSED FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ COLLECTION AT PACSUN

The Officially Licensed Assortment Features Football-Inspired Apparel Available in Select Pacsun Stores and Online Ahead of the Tournament

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outerstuff, a leading designer and marketer of licensed sports apparel and an officially appointed licensee of FIFA World Cup 2026™, announces the launch of a new assortment of Official Licensed FIFA World Cup 2026™ products available at Pacsun. Releasing ahead of the tournament, the collection brings together football-inspired graphics and streetwear-driven silhouettes designed to reflect the growing cultural influence of the sport around the world.

Outerstuff, a leading designer and marketer of licensed sports apparel and an officially appointed licensee of FIFA World Cup 2026™, announces the launch of a new assortment of Official Licensed FIFA World Cup 2026™ products available at Pacsun. Releasing ahead of the tournament, the collection brings together football-inspired graphics and streetwear-driven silhouettes designed to reflect the growing cultural influence of the sport around the world.

The assortment, which was developed in collaboration with the Pacsun design team, includes men's and women's graphic tees, jerseys, lightweight layers, and statement styles that blend sport-inspired design with everyday wearability. Bold typography, athletic influences, and international-inspired graphics come together across a 15-piece range designed for match day and beyond.

"As an appointed licensee for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Outerstuff is proud to bring Official Licensed Products to fans through key retail channels, including Pacsun," said Jeff Miller, EVP of Sales at Outerstuff. "This assortment reflects the global excitement surrounding the tournament while connecting with consumers through wearable, sport-inspired styles."

"At Pacsun, sport is one of our core brand pillars, and football has become an increasingly influential part of youth culture around the world," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. "The FIFA World Cup 2026™ represents a major global moment that extends far beyond the game itself, influencing fashion, identity, music, and community in powerful ways. This collection allows us to connect with our customer through a cultural moment they are already deeply engaged in, while continuing to deliver product that reflects self-expression through sport and style."

The assortment, priced from $45 to $90, will be available beginning today at select Pacsun stores and online.

For more information on the FIFA World Cup 2026™, please visit FIFA.com.

About Outerstuff

Outerstuff was founded in 1983 as a small children's private label outerwear company based in NYC and has grown into a leading and trusted designer, manufacturer, and marketer of licensed sports apparel for major sports leagues and brands globally. Outerstuff currently has offices in NYC, New Jersey, Canada, London, Shanghai, and Australia.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Pacsun