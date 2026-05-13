PACSUN CELEBRATES CEO BRIEANE OLSON'S DEBUT BOOK WITH IMMERSIVE SOHO EVENT

The store took on a bookstore-inspired feel, with a curated selection of Olson's favorite titles and dedicated displays of Co-Created woven throughout. The space also highlighted prior collaborations with co-creators who have been part of Pacsun's evolution, including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, A$AP Rocky, and Paris Hilton. Luxury model and creator Mathieu Simoneau, who appeared in Pacsun's first TikTok campaign, was also part of the event celebration. To kick off the event, Olson hosted a livestream on TikTok, giving a broader audience a real-time look inside the launch. Throughout the day, hundreds of guests visited the store to meet Olson, discuss the book, and have copies signed, while a live DJ set, coffee and matcha stand, and curated giveaway moments added to the atmosphere.

"Brand building today demands a move beyond traditional top-down models toward one built in partnership with community," said Olson. "At Pacsun, that mindset has shaped how we think, create, and grow. The book captures our evolution, informed by the voices, perspectives, and creativity behind the brand, and the ways those ideas have influenced it. Seeing it come to life firsthand in one of our stores on release day, with people sharing it and discussing it together, is incredibly meaningful to me."

Co-Created offers an inside look at Pacsun's reemergence as a cultural force, grounded in a redefined relationship between brand and consumer. Olson outlines the company's co-creation model, with community input shaping product, storytelling, and brand direction. Merchandising, marketing, and partnerships follow that same approach, aligned with the values and behaviors of Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The model has since been recognized as a case study at Harvard Business School, positioning it as a framework for modern retail transformation.

Pacsun recently expanded its co-creation approach further with the launch of its new co-create digital platform, designed to deepen ongoing dialogue and participation with its community. The platform builds on the brand's broader co-creation ecosystem, creating additional ways for consumers to engage directly with Pacsun across product, content, and storytelling initiatives.

Co-Created is available now on Pacsun.com and in select bookstores. To view images from the launch day celebration, click here.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Press Contact:

Kate Fosha George

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SOURCE Pacsun