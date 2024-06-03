Initiative Spotlights the LGBTQ Community with Personalized Messages on Digital Billboards Nationwide

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT), one of the largest out of home media (OOH) companies in the U.S., is proud to announce the launch of the "Protect Our Pride" campaign in partnership with GLAAD to celebrate Pride during the month of June. Following the success of last year's "15 Seconds of Fabulous" campaign, this year's initiative, designed by GLAAD and evolving from an earlier campaign this year, continues to spotlight the LGBTQ community with a broader reach and enhanced features.

OUTFRONT & GLAAD Celebrate Pride Month with ‘Protect Our Pride’ Campaign.

For a donation of $25 to GLAAD, individuals can have their photo, name, and one of six personalized messages displayed on digital billboards nationwide. The available messages include: "Protect All Love," "Protect My Love," "Protect My Family," "Protect My Friend," and "Protect My Joy." Additionally, LGBTQ-owned businesses can opt for the "Protect My Business" message with a $250 donation.

"Corporate allyship is integral to GLAAD's mission to accelerate acceptance for LGBTQ people," said Raymond Dooley, VP, of Marketing at GLAAD. "By placing LGBTQ people, families and businesses at the center of this collaboration for Pride Month, OUTFRONT continues to demonstrate what's possible when community connection meets authentic representation, leading the way for other brands and companies to do the same."

"We are thrilled to enter our second year of partnership with GLAAD, building on the recent 'Protect This Kid' campaign messaging," said Liz Rave, Vice President, Marketing at OUTFRONT. "OUTFRONT's media is unmatched in its ability to provide fame while connecting with the community, dedicating space to drive awareness and donations for an important organization continues to deliver on our overall purpose."

OUTFRONT and GLAAD invite everyone to join in celebrating and protecting Pride. By participating, you contribute to a powerful display of unity and support for the LGBTQ community, advocating for their rights, freedoms, and dignities across all areas of life – from homes and schools to workplaces and every space queer people exist.

How to Participate

1. Complete this form to submit your photo and select your message.

2. Make your donation at glaad.org/outfrontpride

All funds raised through the "Protect Our PRIDE" campaign will go directly to GLAAD, an organization dedicated to accelerating acceptance and advancing equality for the LGBTQ community.

