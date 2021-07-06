OUTFRONT Announces New Programmatic Lead

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) welcomes Neil Shapiro, as VP, Head of Programmatic, who will lead OUTFRONT's Programmatic Business and Sales Strategy.

"I'm excited to join the team at OUTFRONT," said Neil Shapiro. "Programmatic out of home continues its growth trajectory and I look forward to maximizing the opportunity for brands to access OUTFRONT's premium inventory across the country through their platform of choice."

Shapiro brings significant programmatic experience to OUTFRONT. His former tenures include Captivate, where he was the SVP East and Central Region Sales where he led the company's digital evolution in programmatic sales; and various positions at Shazam, Flixster, The Huffington Post and AOL. OOH programmatic growth has opened new opportunities for the sector, and Shapiro's expertise will enable and accelerate OUTFRONT's focus on the channel and relationship with platforms and digital agencies.

"We are thrilled to add Neil to our team," said Marc Miller, SVP, National Sales at OUTFRONT. "Having someone of his caliber work with our external partners and lead our programmatic approach will greatly enhance our expertise in this very important growth area. We are consistently adding platforms – both programmatic and ad servers – and Neil's leadership is going to be very important in the OOH marketplace."

Overall, programmatic modernizes the way brands can access digital OOH media, a platform that has always reached and engaged consumers on the go. Programmatic creates real-time buying opportunities for clients and offers a suite of extended targeting capabilities.

Shapiro will lead the strategy and implementation of impression-based selling across the company at a national level.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contact:

