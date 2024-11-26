OUTFRONT Media and The Farmlink Project Unveil New Campaign to Fight Food Insecurity

The campaign, running now through Friday, Dec. 6, features the line "$1 = 17 lbs of food saved" to jolt audiences into action. OUTFRONT Studios and Farmlink's creative team produced the campaign, which also marks the debut of Farmlink's rebrand. The creative can be seen on digital billboards across the country, securing additional impressions with holiday traffic at an all time high.

The campaign's message encourages audiences to make a big impact toward battling food insecurity through a small action during Thanksgiving, the largest event for food consumption in the U.S., and Giving Tuesday, an annual global generosity movement. For the month of December, every dollar donated to Farmlink will be matched to provide 32 pounds of food to families in need.

"In collaboration with OUTFRONT, we are able to expand our mission of supporting farmers and feeding families by inspiring people to take simple actions," said Aidan Reilly, Head of Partnerships at Farmlink. "Collectively, those efforts can add up to help us reach our goal of raising $100K in December."

As a partner of OUTFRONT since 2021, Farmlink has helped further OUTFRONT's purpose of helping people, places and businesses grow stronger.

"Fighting food insecurity continues to be one of OUTFRONT's most important causes, driven by our employees," said Liz Rave, Vice President, Marketing at OUTFRONT. "This timely Thanksgiving campaign is our latest effort to support and amplify Farmlink's mission at a critical time for food insecurity solutions. We are also proud to be making a monetary donation of our own this holiday season."

The Farmlink Project was born as a student movement at the onset of the pandemic in an effort to support a local food bank in Los Angeles. Having delivered nearly 300 million pounds of food which otherwise would have gone to waste to families across North America, Farmlink is driven by the belief that hunger can be solved in the U.S. using already grown food.

