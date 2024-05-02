OUTFRONT Media Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

May 02, 2024, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.30 per share payable on June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2024.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts: 


Investors

Media

Stephan Bisson

Courtney Richards

Investor Relations

PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6573

(646) 876-9404

[email protected]

[email protected]

                                                                               

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

