OUTFRONT Media Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the Citi Global TMT Conference

News provided by

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Jan 04, 2021, 11:52 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that Jeremy Male, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Gregory Lundberg

Courtney Richards

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6441

(646) 876-9404

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Related Links

http://www.outfrontmedia.com

Also from this source

Outfront Media Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results...

OUTFRONT Announces 2020 OUTFRAME Art Competition Winners...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics