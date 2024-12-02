OUTFRONT Media Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in Wells Fargo's 8th Annual TMT Summit

News provided by

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Dec 02, 2024, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that Jeremy Male, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at Wells Fargo's 8th Annual TMT Summit on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.  A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.outfront.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in the United States. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Stephan Bisson

Courtney Richards

Investor Relations

Communications & Event Manager

(212) 297-6573

(646) 876-9404

[email protected] 

[email protected] 

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

