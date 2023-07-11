OUTFRONT Media Wins Gold & Bronze Lion in Cannes

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

11 Jul, 2023, 10:08 ET

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer heating up, OUTFRONT Media's (NYSE:OUT) OUTFRONT XLabs continues to sizzle winning both a Gold Lion for Digital Craft - Metaverse/New Realities and a Bronze Lion for Entertainment - Music-Led Brand Experience for its partnership activation with Google and Gorillaz. The awards were presented during the prestigious Cannes Lions 70th International Festival of Creativity in the south of France. 

OUTFRONT XLabs is OUTFRONT's interdisciplinary, creative innovation group focused on the intersection of human-centered design and outdoor media. The group, led by Vice President of Digital Creative, Chad Shackelford, is dedicated to integrating emerging technologies into OOH to power cutting-edge creative, today and tomorrow. Said Shackelford, "To win Gold and Bronze at Cannes Lions is such an amazing moment for the entire XLabs team. We've been utilizing emerging technologies to keep pushing creative boundaries in digital OOH for our brand partners for some time now, so it's incredibly satisfying to have our partnership with Google and Gorillaz be recognized on the global stage." 

Last December OUTFRONT XLabs, working in partnership with Google's ARCore Geospatial API, helped transform Times Square in New York City into a live stage for a revolutionary music performance by award-winning virtual band Gorillaz. The band played Skinny Ape from its new album as part of an immersive outdoor experience. Augmented reality (AR) was utilized to transform one of the world's most iconic skylines - while blurring the lines between physical, digital and virtual activations - to offer a new breed of live, cultural experience for the fans who watched from street level.

OUTFRONT XLabs and OUTFRONT STUDIOS combine to provide OUTFRONT with formidable creative firepower within the industry and beyond. Recognizing that over 75% of an advertisement's effectiveness stems from its creative elements (Ipsos, 2020), OUTFRONT prioritizes creativity when serving its clients and partners. Acclaimed in-house creative agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, delivers some of the best-in-class design solutions for marketers and brands. Their expertise and dedication ensure that clients receive amazing creative executions that can captivate audiences and drive results.  The OUTFRONT STUDIOS and XLabs teams are the recipient of over 175 combined creative awards, including the prestigious Gold and Bronze Cannes Lion.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

