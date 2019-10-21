OUTFRONT Studios Reveals Spook-tacular Canvases for Enchanted Pumpkin Garden Festival in Arizona

The digital bulletins and posters will be on display within the Phoenix area for the next week promoting the festival, which runs until Sunday. In order to add a unique creative element to the outdoor displays, the festival collaborated with Ray Villafane, best known for his sand and pumpkin sculptures, to create original pumpkin carvings for the assets. The variety of Villafane carvings are sure to provide the public with a thrilling haunt this Halloween season.

"I love the idea of having our Halloween images on billboards," said artist and master carver Ray Villafane, owner of Villafane Studios, "Not only for the advertising value it undoubtedly brings, but also for the visual eye candy it delivers to commuters. It's an enjoyable treat during the season of trick-or-treaters."

Digital out-of-home continues to be appealing to marketers as it provides massive IRL canvases with limitless creative capabilities and in the moment relevance.

"OUTFRONT is ecstatic to partner with the Town of Carefree for this exciting event," says Brad Grover, General Manager of OUTFRONT's Phoenix office, "we feel that our inventory is a perfect way to showcase these show-stopping visuals."

