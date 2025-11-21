OUTKICK DELIVERS MONTH OVER MONTH GROWTH IN MINUTES AND VIEWS

OutKick Outperformed Draft Kings, Awful Announcing, Complex Sports, and AP-News

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National multimedia sports platform OutKick finished October 2025 with month over month growth in multiplatform views and minutes. The platform saw 24 million total multiplatform views, up 8% versus September 2025, and 20 million multiplatform minutes, up 2% versus the prior month. OutKick also garnered 4.1 million total desktop and mobile unique visitors, according to Comscore.*

Additionally, OutKick delivered 14.8 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors, which ranked 21st out of over 350 sports entities in October 2025. The platform finished ahead of DraftKings, Awful Announcing, AP News-Sports, Complex Sports, and many more.**

In commenting on the digital performance, OutKick's senior vice president and managing editor Gary Schreier said, "OutKick continues to provide in-depth coverage across the sports industry. In October alone, OutKick was tip of the spear on betting allegations against players and coaches in the NBA and broke news on the coaching carousel in college football. This is a direct result of the platforms growth."

On Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, OutKick saw over 807,000 social actions and over 12.8 million total video views on Facebook, X and YouTube, according to Comscore Social.***

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, October 2025, Desktop and Mobile, US.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, October 2025, Total Digital Population, US

***Source: Comscore Social, Metrics & Trends, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, October 2025, Report Date: 11/20/2025. Custom-Defined List including Outkick.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick's industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on www.OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com .

