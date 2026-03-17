OUTKICK FINISHED FEBRUARY 2026 WITH TRIPLE DIGIT INCREASES IN VIEW AND MINUTES

OutKick Outperformed Draft Kings, AP News - Sports, and The Ringer

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National multimedia sports platform OutKick finished February 2026 with triple digit increases year over year in multiplatform minutes and views. The platform saw 27 million total multiplatform views, up 100% versus February 2025 and 45 million total multiplatform minutes, up 271% versus the prior year, according to Comscore.*

Additionally, OutKick delivered 9.2 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors, which ranked 26th out of over 400 sports entities in February 2026. The platform finished ahead of Draft Kings, AP News - Sports, The Ringer and many more.**

In commenting on the digital performance, OutKick's senior vice president and managing editor Gary Schreier said, "OutKick's growth in February stems from leading coverage at the Super Bowl and asking questions most sports media shy away from. OutKick was the only outlet to ask NBA head coaches Doc Rivers and Steve Kerr about their comments on ICE and secured interviews with current and former NFL stars such as Bo Jackon."

On Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, OutKick saw over 892,000 social actions and over 5.4 million total video views Facebook, X and YouTube, according to Comscore Social.***

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, February 2026, Desktop and Mobile, US.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, February 2026, Total Digital Population, US

***Source: Comscore Social, Metrics & Trends, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, February 2026, Report Date: 03/17/2026. Custom-Defined List including Outkick.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick's industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on www.OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

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OutKick Press Contact:

Brian Karpas

212-301-9966

[email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC