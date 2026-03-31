OUTKICK LOCKS IN DAN DAKICH WITH NEW MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT

Dakich will be Exclusive to OutKick Starting April 1 and Step Away from Hosting Indianapolis Radio Show

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National multimedia sports platform OutKick announced today that Dan Dakich has signed a multi-year contract to continue as the host of the Don't @ Me. This is Dakich's second contract extension with OutKick since the platform launched his show in 2021.

As part of the new deal, Dakich will step away from hosting his radio show on Indy's Sports Ticket 1430 AM and will be exclusive to OutKick starting Wednesday, April 1. A top sports media personality, Dakich's authentic and common-sense approach has made Don't @ Me a premiere destination for interviews with high-profile sports figures such as Charles Barkley, Bob Costas, Kirk Herbstreit and Bruce Pearl, among others. Notably, the move comes on the heels of Don't @ Me having its highest month ever in podcast downloads in February 2026 (surpassing July 2025), with a 32% increase versus the prior month.

In making the announcement, OutKick's senior vice president and managing editor Gary Schreier said, "Dan Dakich has been a vital part of OutKick's success. He provides unique insight and never hides from sharing his opinion. That combination is what OutKick stands for and we're thrilled to have him for the years to come."

Dakich added, "I'm beyond thrilled to continue as the host of Don't @ Me. This journey with OutKick has been incredible and has allowed me to share my opinion unapologetically. I can't wait for what's to come as my OutKick show continues to stand out among other sports shows that are afraid to speak their minds."

Dakich is renowned for his career as a college men's basketball coach at Bowling Green State University, West Virginia University, Indiana University and his many years under Bobby Knight. After coaching, Dakich was the radio host of The Dan Dakich Show on the Indianapolis radio station WFNI, a studio analyst for the Big Ten Network and lead game analyst for ESPN's Big 10 basketball coverage.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick's industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on www.OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

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SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC