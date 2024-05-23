Outlier by Savvas Named to TIME World's Top EdTech Companies 2024 List

"The need to increase access to dual enrollment opportunities for high school students is greater than ever.” Post this

Savvas recently acquired Outlier, an edtech startup that has created a portfolio of online, asynchronous dual enrollment courses — with real transferable college credit opportunities from a top 50 university — that enable high school students to earn dual credit while never having to leave their school building. Offering a diverse catalog of award-winning college courses with cinematic lectures from top-rated instructors, Outlier by Savvas provides high school students multiple pathways to college and career.

"We are thrilled that Outlier has been recognized on TIME's list of the World's Top EdTech Companies 2024," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Just as remote work is commonplace today, school district leaders are adopting online learning to bring college courses to the high school environment. Outlier by Savvas meets this need by offering high-quality online dual enrollment courses that broaden students' academic horizons from the convenience of their high school classroom."

Research shows that dual-enrollment programs can increase both high school graduation and college enrollment rates. Online dual-enrollment courses can expose students to a wider range of subjects that may not be offered by their high school or community college, allowing them to discover where their passions lie and providing a jumpstart on college or a future career. Taking college courses in high school helps students "try on" the college experience in a safe and familiar learning environment.

Another key benefit of earning high school and college credits simultaneously through dual enrollment courses is reducing the cost of college tuition.

"Getting transferable college credit at no cost to the student in high school can substantially reduce the burden of paying for college for many families," Forsa said. "As student loan debt skyrockets and the cost of college tuition rises, the need to increase access to dual enrollment opportunities for high school students is greater than ever."

The World's Top EdTech Companies 2024 list recognizes companies that focus on developing and providing educational technologies, products, or services. In support of the research, data was gathered from company applications, annual reports, media monitoring, and other public sources. The ranking is based on the research and analysis of companies across two focus areas: financial strength and industry impact. Companies with the highest scores demonstrating extraordinary impact on the edtech industry along with strong financial performance were named to the list.

