Outlier by Savvas Wins Tech & Learning's 2024 Best Tools for Back to School Award

The annual Best Tools for Back to School award program recognizes outstanding technology that helps schools solve real challenges with solutions offering ease of use, versatility, and value to support effective teaching and learning. Tech & Learning selected Outlier by Savvas as a winner in the secondary education category for outstanding technology that supports educators heading back to school.

Outlier by Savvas provides online, asynchronous dual-enrollment courses that enable students to simultaneously earn high school as well as real transferable college credits from the University of Pittsburgh, a top 50 university. A flexible, digital solution that is easy for educators to implement, Outlier meets the needs of school district leaders across the country who are looking to bring high-quality college courses to their high school environments.

"We are excited that Outlier has been honored with a 2024 Tech & Learning Best Tools for Back to School Award," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "By infusing technology into the dual-enrollment learning experience, Outlier enables high schools to turn any classroom into a college lecture hall, increasing educational access and opportunities for all students and helping to prepare them for the demands of higher education."

Research has long shown that students who participate in dual-enrollment courses are more likely to graduate high school, enroll in a four-year college, and complete a college degree. Taking college courses in high school also helps students "try on" the college experience in a safe and familiar learning environment.

Outlier's award-winning courses offer cinematically produced lectures by top-rated instructors and professors from renowned institutions such as NASA, MIT, Harvard, and Yale. Since Outlier courses are offered asynchronously, students — no matter where they live — can experience the rigor of college-level courses that easily fit their school schedule. With Outlier's mastery-based learning, college credit is driven by the student's overall course grade, not a high-stakes test like an AP exam.

"Our readers count on Tech & Learning to curate the best products out there to support an equitable, effective learning environment," said Tech & Learning Content Director, Christine Weiser. "The winning products met our evaluation criteria to qualify for this prestigious list."

In praising Outlier, Tech & Learning's judges commented that its "courses align with high school teaching methods, offer frequent assessments, and let students explore various fields online, preparing them better for college and careers."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most well-rounded portfolio of college and career-readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . Savvas Learning Company's products are also available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon .

