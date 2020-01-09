Outlier.org Announces $16 Million in Funding, With Series A Round Led by GSV Ventures

Unlike traditional online education programs, Outlier.org produces cinema-quality lectures that are taught by some of the brightest and most charismatic figures in academia, including professors from Yale, MIT, Columbia, Cornell, and Davidson. For $400, about one-sixth the cost of a traditional college course, Outlier.org students enjoy a world-class learning experience that includes access to 1-on-1 tutoring, AI-proctored assessments, dynamically-generated problem sets, and cutting-edge active learning techniques.

The funding follows an extension of Outlier.org's successful 2019 fall pilot program with the University of Pittsburgh, which will continue into the spring and summer terms in 2020. In that pilot, Outlier.org students achieved a C grade or better at the same rate as those in comparable courses within traditional classrooms. The results indicate a breakthrough in providing truly scalable, affordable, for-credit college education.

"Our mission is to increase access to high quality education and reduce student debt," said Aaron Rasmussen, CEO and founder of Outlier.org. "With this funding and the insight that we have gained from our two pilot courses in the 2019 fall semester, we will continue building more intro-level courses and expanding to accommodate more students and more experts in their fields who can provide top-quality education at a reasonable cost."

"We are proud to support Outlier.org in their efforts to change higher education for the better," said Julia Stiglitz, board member and investor at GSV Ventures. "The 2019 fall semester is just the beginning, and Outlier.org has the capacity to give students an opportunity to get an education in their respective fields without committing to decades of student debt payments."

Outlier.org is now accepting enrollments for the 2020 spring semester which starts on January 13th.

