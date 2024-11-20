Outlook strong for home services with pros confident in 2025 growth

New Housecall Pro report highlights industry resilience, trade career appeal, and AI's role in boosting growth and efficiency.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Housecall Pro, the leading software platform serving more than 180,000 home service professionals, today released findings from its Fall 2024 report. The report, based on a survey of over 400 home services pros, highlights four trends shaping the future of the home services industry: growing business confidence, rising demand for skilled labor, the trades' appeal as a stable career path, and the expanding adoption of AI.

Pros confident in 2025 growth

According to the survey, 77% of home service professionals expect to grow their businesses in 2025, with 40% expecting to grow by more than 10%. Despite challenges like inflation and rising material costs, professionals remain optimistic, supported by the essential nature of their work and ongoing demand for home services.

"The home services industry has proven its resilience in 2024, navigating economic uncertainty and inflation," said Roland Ligtenberg, Housecall Pro co-founder and SVP of Innovation. "This strength, paired with increasing demand for skilled trades, provides a solid foundation for continued success."

Trades offer a stable career path amid ongoing skilled labor shortage

The report underscores the appeal of trade careers as a stable and rewarding alternative to traditional college paths—particularly as the majority of pros surveyed cite finding qualified candidates to be their greatest hiring challenge. With the Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting more than 165,000 annual job openings across the plumbing, electrical and HVAC industries through 2033, the trades are positioned to offer continued long-term job security. Nearly 80% of professionals surveyed believe the trades provide a more stable career path than college, while 86% anticipate rising demand for skilled workers over the next five years.

The report also emphasizes the need for mentorship and training as experienced professionals retire, with 80% of pros saying increasing mentorship, apprenticeships and education are key to solving the skilled labor shortage.

Businesses embracing AI to drive efficiency and growth

The survey also highlights the growing role of AI in the home services industry. Forty-two percent of professionals reported using AI tools in the past year, citing benefits such as increased efficiency, revenue growth, and improved job management. Looking ahead, 44% of respondents believe AI will continue to enhance roles in the trades rather than replace them.

"Skilled workers in the trades are uniquely positioned to adopt AI tools that streamline workflows and improve efficiency, without the fear of job displacement," said Ligtenberg. "By pairing advanced technology with skilled human expertise, the industry is not only boosting productivity but also attracting the next generation of talent to the trades."

Access to all the findings are available in the full survey report.

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a top-rated software platform that empowers home service professionals to save time, grow their businesses, and deliver exceptional service. With tools for scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, and more, Housecall Pro enables professionals to focus on what they do best. Since 2013, Housecall Pro has been committed to championing pros to success through innovative product solutions and a supportive community.

For more information, visit housecallpro.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Housecall Pro