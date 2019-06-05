Outpost Partners with HelloRented, Opens 3 San Francisco Coliving Houses

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outpost Club, one of New York City's leading real estate technology platforms, announced today that it is now operating three additional coliving houses in San Francisco, only weeks after the company opened its first location there.

The coliving spaces provide affordable accommodation and all-inclusive services to 43 members in the SoMa, Lakeview and Nob Hill neighborhoods, bringing Outpost's total membership to 273 across 15 houses in San Francisco and New York.

Outpost CEO Sergii Starostin said the coliving company is on its way to reaching its initial goal of opening 250 affordable units in the city, making it easier than ever for young professionals, interns and post-graduates to find housing in one of the country's most competitive markets.

"We're excited that we've been able to move quickly to bring San Franciscans quality, flexible housing at affordable rates, while maintaining a high standard of service and building strong communities," Starostin said.

Outpost works with HelloRented, a rental platform that partners with landlords and property managers to reduce bad debt while increasing qualified tenant occupancy. Founder and serial entrepreneur Jeremy Esekow envisions the company to be a tech-first alternative to security deposits that protects all residents, landlords and brokers, rather than a replacement.

HelloRented uses cutting-edge technology to help prospective tenants get approved for accommodation without guarantors or deposits, to make the move-in process as easy as possible for members who value convenience, community and flexibility in housing providers.



"We understand how stressful it can be to find safe, flexible housing that meets the needs of someone just starting out on their own," Starostin said. "We're confident our model provides a solution to this challenge, and we look forward to working with investors who feel the same way."



About Outpost

Outpost Club, one of New York's leading coliving operators with 15 houses and more than 270 members, operates in the $600B U.S. rental market. Outpost makes better use of cities' existing housing through master leases to build strong communities of people who see value in shared space. www.outpost-club.com

About HelloRented

HelloRented, a premier PropTech company, partners with landlords and property managers to offer a variety of credit, insurance and tracking tools, solving pains across the rental market. The team is led by serial entrepreneurs and venture capital experts seeking to make renting and management apartments seamless. www.hellorented.com

