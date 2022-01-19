Outreach and Consensus Integrate to Bring Intelligent Demo Automation to Sales and Alignment with Presales

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus, the leading intelligent demo automation platform, today announced its product integration with Outreach, the largest and fastest-growing sales engagement platform. The integration of these two category leaders enables Presales and Sales teams to better align in delivering interactive video demos, automate organic stakeholder discovery, and use stakeholder insights to deliver a better buying experience. Outreach users can now embed Consensus interactive video demos into Sequences, Templates and Snippets, and see analysis on views, shares and in-app preference selections in order to guide the buying process and dramatically shorten sales cycles.

Consensus integrates Intelligent Demo Automation into Outreach to empower sales.

"The combination of Consensus and Outreach helps sellers connect with, and deliver a better buying experience for, their buyers in all buying stages," said Garin Hess, Founder and CEO of Consensus. "A key element of buyer enablement is a rep's ability to share the right content at the right time. Incorporating demo automation into prospecting and selling efforts builds on existing capabilities in Outreach to reinforce trust with champions and close deals faster."

As B2B buying becomes more complex with asynchronous individual buying journeys and an expectation for a better experience — guided, on-demand, interactive — adoption of Consensus has surged. The problem is most sellers still hold their buyers hostage to their own calendars because they think they close deals. But as Garin says, "Sellers can't close deals, only buyers can." Teams are embracing a buyer-enabled approach as the only way forward. Consensus users share interactive video demos that provide an on-demand, customized experience for each viewer. This forms the backbone of the Demo Qualified Lead (DQL) strategy that has resulted in a 95% qualification rate for Presales teams, versus the median qualification rate of 50% reported in the industry.

Clients of both Outreach.io and Consensus can access a library of interactive video demos directly from their Outreach instance and share them with prospects within Sequences, Templates, and Snippets. Interactive video demos are shareable and help convert champions and teams to the value of your solution, with insights into their priorities and pains, even before your first meeting with them. As buyers spend less than 15% of their entire buying time in direct contact with all vendors, this kind of automation gives sellers the ability to effectively continue selling between meetings.

Phillip Friedman, Head of Developer & ISV Ecosystem at Outreach said, "Outreach and Consensus both deliver solutions to help sales reps be more effective and to deliver the best possible buying experience for customers. With this new integration, reps are able to easily add demos from within Outreach to keep prospects informed and engaged at all stages of the pipeline, making it easier to close deals faster."

For more information on the Consensus plugin for Outreach please see this blog post.

ABOUT CONSENSUS:

Consensus, the Intelligent Demo Automation Platform, scales presales instantly with interactive video demos. Presales and technical sales teams automate repetitive product demos which allows them to reallocate that time to higher value activities. Buyers get a better experience— one that guides them with digital, interactive and on-demand video demos. This uncovers stakeholders automatically and eliminates unqualified demos, which in turn dramatically shortens sales cycles by 29% up to 68% and improves close rates by up to 44%. Market leaders like Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Autodesk, Sage, Trintech, Coupa and many others trust Consensus to scale. For more information, visit www.goconsensus.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT OUTREACH.IO

Outreach is the largest and fastest-growing sales intelligence and engagement platform provider that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. Outreach is the only solution provider to integrate sales engagement, conversation intelligence, and revenue intelligence into one platform. The only sales engagement and intelligence platform to make the Forbes Cloud 100, Outreach was also the fastest-growing vendor in the category on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. More than 4,800 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

