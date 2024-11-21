Outrig Acquires Lake County RV and Boat Storage Facility

VOLO, Ill., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outrig, formerly known as goHomePort, closed on an acquisition in Volo, IL, which expands their storage portfolio to 12 properties located across six states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Missouri, and Mississippi. The facility, formerly known as Chain O'Lakes Super Storage, provides a wide variety of storage options including oversized enclosed garages, canopy and uncovered parking spaces, and traditional mini storage units. As part of their growth plan, Outrig is seeking to scale a portfolio of premier RV and boat storage facilities in major markets across the country over the next several years.

Outrig - Lake County luxury storage facility is in northern Illinois near the famous “Chain O’ Lakes” area in Volo, directly off Highway 12 and just north of the Volo Museum. The Outrig – Lake County location has a variety of storage units, from climate-controlled, or drive-up self-storage to any type of RV, Boat, & Car storage.

Regarding the transaction, Co-Founder Greg Kranias stated, "We are excited to add Chain O'Lakes Super Storage to our growing, national portfolio of best-in-class RV and boat storage facilities. We look forward to expanding the facility and maintaining its first-class operation. We're also excited about the prospect of implementing our RV Service and Repairs business in the future."

Peter Katowicz, Outrig's counterparty in the transaction, stated, "While I was not considering a sale, Outrig approached me directly regarding a transaction and I found them very straightforward and easy to work with. I'm excited to watch the continued success of the asset through its next phase of growth, and I am confident Outrig will continue to deliver a great product and service for the customers."

About Outrig

Outrig, formerly goHomePort, was launched in 2020 by a highly seasoned team of investors and operators with a mission to make RV ownership easy. Today, we're a team of RV experts, owners, enthusiasts, and industry newcomers, dedicated to making RV ownership easy. Our storage locations offer everything you need in one place: amenities that make it easier to get out on the road, and on-site repairs you can rely on. As we've grown, we've also expanded into commercial and self-storage. Whether you're storing your rig, your business assets, or your personal belongings, our mission remains the same: to make your storage and maintenance experience seamless and stress-free. We are rapidly expanding our portfolio across the country and innovating new ways to deliver a best-in-class experience for our customers.

