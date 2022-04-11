Outsourced Orthopedic Manufacturing Market - 46% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Autocam Medical & Avalign Technologies Inc. | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases such as osteoarthritis and osteoporosis, the growing geriatric population, and advances in surgical procedures are driving the outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market. However, the high cost involved might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

The market is fragmented, with the presence of global and local vendors. The vendors present in the market are mainly focusing on collaboration and partnerships to develop their product manufacturing capability and establish their presence in diversified geography with a considerable customer base. The outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Autocam Medical, Avalign Technologies Inc., InTech Medical SAS, Jabil Inc., LISI Group, Marle Group, NN Inc., Orchid MPS Holdings LLC, Tecomet Inc., and Viant.

Few companies with key offerings

Autocam Medical - T he company offers contract manufacturing solutions for precision-machined surgical drill bits, drivers, screws, plates, cutting tools, and another complex, highly engineered surgical implants, instruments, handpieces, and other device components.

Avalign Technologies Inc. The company offers advanced manufacturing and full-service options for orthopedic products implants, precision machined instruments, metal injection molding, delivery systems, Surgibit, and spine and sportsmen implants.

InTech Medical SAS - The company offers surgical instruments, benders, bone disc and prep, calipers, compressors, cutters, distractors, handles, inserters and drivers, and retractors. These products are used in hip, knee, spine, and trauma surgeries.

Jabil Inc. - The company offers manufacturing solutions for complex and innovative healthcare products, which are used in trauma, joints, spine, and craniomaxillofacial surgical solutions.

LISI Group - The company offers spinal fusion and non-fusion products, dental and CMF implants, hip prostheses, plates and screws, knee prostheses, and instruments for orthopedic, spine, and trauma.

To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the market is classified as implants, instruments, and cases and trays

the market is classified as implants, instruments, and cases and trays By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Outsourced Orthopedic Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 2.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 46% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Autocam Medical, Avalign Technologies Inc., In'Tech Medical SAS, Jabil Inc., LISI Group, Marle Group, NN Inc., Orchid MPS Holdings LLC, Tecomet Inc., and Viant Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Implants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cases and trays - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Autocam Medical

Avalign Technologies Inc.

In'Tech Medical SAS

Jabil Inc.

LISI Group

Marle Group

NN Inc.

Orchid MPS Holdings LLC

Tecomet Inc.

Viant

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

