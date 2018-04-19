Outstanding Results: 210% Profit Growth For Clients Engaged With CEO Coaching International

CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for 1 year or more have experienced an average CAGR in revenue of 25.3% during their time period as a client, versus a national average of 9.2% as published by NYU Stern. Significantly, CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for 4 years or more have experienced an average CAGR in revenue of 40.1% during their time period as a client, more than four times the national average. Additionally, CEO Coaching International clients have averaged a 210% growth in profit since first becoming clients of the firm.

CEO Coaching International is the only CEO and entrepreneur coaching firm that releases profit growth results experienced by clients. This is the 6th consecutive year that average profit growth results for CEO Coaching International clients have been in the triple digits.

Mark Moses, the CEO and President of CEO Coaching International, created a coaching methodology, now detailed in the best-selling book Make BIG Happen, based on four questions, which allows organizations to see real results quickly. They are:

What do you want? (Vision) What do you have to do? (Action) What could get in the way? (Anticipate) How do you hold yourself accountable? (Measure)

The CEO Coaching International team has decades of experience founding, building, turning around, and selling successful businesses; leading fast-growing organizations; and driving sales and revenue to create proven, industry-leading results.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International is a global executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12703656

Press release distributed by PRLog



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outstanding-results-210-profit-growth-for-clients-engaged-with-ceo-coaching-international-300633036.html

SOURCE CEO Coaching International

Related Links

http://ceocoachinginternational.com

