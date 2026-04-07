Outstanding Single-Owner Collection of Edged Weapons, Armor and Militaria Totals $900,000+ at Morphy's February 25 Fine Knives Auction

Highlights: pre-1915 Case 6346½ three-back spring whittler with old Rogers bone handles salesman's sample, $9,225; Michael Walker prototype folder with Damascus blade, $5,412

DENVER, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A pre-1915 Case 6346½ three-back spring whittler with old Rogers bone handles salesman's sample more than doubled the $4,000 high estimate to realize $9,225 at Morphy's Fine Knives: A Quality Lifetime Collection auction held February 25, 2026. The auction was packed with 956 lots of edged weapons, armor and militaria, all from one collector, and totaled more than $900,000.

This pre-1915 Case (Bradford, Pa.) 6346½ three-back spring whittler with old Rogers bone handles salesman's sample was the overall top lot of the auction. Sold for $9,225 Very rare, custom-made Michael Walker prototype folder with Damascus blade and titanium frame and liner, unused and unsharpened, with a closed length of 4½ inches. Sold for $5,412

The collector, who lives in Pennsylvania but requested anonymity, was a regular at knife and gun shows across the US, as well as at antique shows, flea markets and auctions. Now that he's older and approaching retirement, he decided to part ways with his 50-year collection. "The sale was a blessing," he said. "Now other folks can enjoy these wonderful pieces of history."

The aforementioned three-back spring whittler salesman's sample was the overall top lot of the auction at $9,225. The back of the main blade had the "Salesman's Sample" inking, and all blades opened and closed with a snap. The long-pull main blade was tang-stamped "Case Bradford Pa" on the obverse; the long SPEY blade was tang-stamped "6346;" and the pen blade was tang-stamped "Case Tested XX" in an oval.

An exceedingly rare, custom-made Michael Walker prototype folder with Damascus blade and titanium frame and liner also more than doubled the high estimate, bringing $5,412. The knife, unused and unsharpened, had a closed length of 4½ inches. It was marked "PROTO" inside the titanium back spacer, and engraved "WALKER" in script on the handle's obverse. The spirograph anodized design on the obverse and reverse of the handle added to its allure.

A circa-1920-1940 "Case tested XX 6391" Anglo-Saxon split-back spring whittler with green bone handles sold within estimate for $4,674. The hard-to-find knife had a closed length of 4½ inches, and all blades opened and closed with a snap. The regular-pull main blade was tang-stamped "CASE Tested XX" with a long tail "C" on the reverse. Features included nickel-silver bolsters and brass liners.

A circa-1920s-1930s Maniago marked bayonet blade Italian stiletto pick lock switchblade with checkered cow-horn handles bested its $4,000 high estimate with a final selling price of $4,428. The blade was tang-stamped "Maniago" on the obverse. Features included fully lined top bolsters, a dovetail kick spring and a square-hole lock tab. The blade tip sat below the handle when closed. The open length was 13½ inches.

A scarce, pre-1911 M.S.A. Co. (Gladstone, Mich.) stag handle sunfish elephant toenail knife, 7 inches long overall with a blade length of 2¾ inches, crossed the finish line at $3,936, topping the $3,000 high estimate. The main double-pull blade and the pen blade were both tang-stamped "M.S.A. Co. Gladstone Mich. USA". Features included a nickel silver shield, nickel silver bolsters and brass liners, with a nice patina.

A circa 1940-1964 Case XX6294 LP large cigar pattern knife with green bone handles, the long-pull main blade tang-stamped "CASE XX" on the obverse and "6294" (in large numbers) on the reverse, settled at $3,936, above the $3,000 high estimate. The knife, which was referenced in Tony Foster's 2022 Case Knife guide, had a high "S" XX shield, with nickel silver bolsters and brass liners. The overall length was 7½ inches, while the closed length was 4¼ inches.

To discuss consigning to a future Fine Knives Auction, or other auction hosted by Morphy's, call Dan Morphy at 877-968-8880 or email [email protected] . All enquiries are kept strictly confidential, and there is never an obligation to consign. Online: www.morphyauctions.com .

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Morphy Auctions