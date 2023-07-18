OVBC ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 18, 2023, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (Nasdaq: OVBC) Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per common share payable on Aug. 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 28, 2023.

"We thank our loyal shareholders for contributing to the success of their company. This has been another active year for us. Our Waverly community bankers moved into a new completely renovated office in June, and our other OVB locations have continued to celebrate our customers with special themed events. We are excited to continue working as a team by adhering to our Community First Mission, with the goal being to make a positive difference in the communities we serve," Tom Wiseman, OVBC Chairman of the Board, said.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 17 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc., with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Contact: Scott Shockey or Bryna Butler, 740-446-2631, 1-800-468-6682

SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.