OVBC ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday Oct. 17, 2023, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per common share payable on Nov. 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 27, 2023.

"Your company continues to navigate a challenging but productive 2023. Our bankers have been busy conducting customer appreciation events throughout our footprint and have contributed countless hours volunteering in their communities through our OVB IMPACT program. We appreciate the continued support of our loyal shareholders and will continue to work at rewarding that loyalty. Your company will remain focused on both the future challenges and opportunities as together we continue to pursue our Community First mission working hard to improve the communities we serve," Tom Wiseman, OVBC Chairman of the Board, said.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 17 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc., with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

