Oved & Oved LLP Achieves Major Win for The Lawfare Project as Unanimous Federal Jury Recognizes its Co-Ownership of the "ZIONESS" Trademark

NEW YORK, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oved & Oved LLP, a law firm based in New York, New York, today announced that after a nearly two-week jury trial in the Southern District of New York before the Hon. Alvin K. Hellerstein, Oved & Oved LLP attorneys Darren Oved, Terrence Oved, Aaron J. Solomon, and Timothy Savitsky scored a resounding victory in defending its client, The Lawfare Project, Inc. ("LP"), against claims it infringed on the federally registered "ZIONESS" trademark. In addition to wholly defeating the infringement allegations, the firm also achieved the exceptional result of securing recognition for LP as a co-owner and co-registrant of the "ZIONESS" trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"). Judge Hellerstein's Order and Judgment acknowledged the unanimous jury verdict by stating that "[Plaintiff] and The Lawfare Project, Inc. are equal co-owners of the trademark rights in and to the ZIONESS trademark, with equal rights to use the trademark. The Lawfare Project, Inc., has not infringed upon [Plaintiff's] trademark rights." Judge Hellerstein then directed the USPTO to amend the ZIONESS registration to provide that The Lawfare Project, Inc. is a co-registrant and co-owner of the ZIONESS trademark.

"We are elated with the outcome of this trial and proud of our client for having the conviction and fortitude to see it through to verdict," said Darren Oved, Esq. "Our trial team's tireless dedication, determination and discipline were instrumental in achieving vindication for LP against the claims leveled against it and restoring its stellar reputation."

"We were deeply disturbed by the baseless claims brought against The Lawfare Project, Inc., in this lawsuit," said Brooke Goldstein, Founder and Executive Director of LP. "We are grateful to the remarkable lawyers at Oved & Oved for their outstanding advocacy and for never wavering in their consistent belief in us. We look forward to using the ZIONESS trademark in ways that benefit and unite the Jewish community."

Overall, this victory both absolves LP of any infringement allegations and codifies its rights as a co-owner and co-registrant of the federally registered "ZIONESS" trademark, setting a legal precedent in the landscape surrounding trademark ownership, utilization and protection.

The Lawfare Project is the leading organization dedicated to protecting the civil and human rights of Jewish people worldwide through legal action.

Oved & Oved LLP is a boutique litigation law firm based in New York that specializes in high-stakes litigation, particularly in the areas of complex commercial matters, business divorce, real estate, and intellectual property.

