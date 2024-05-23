Oved & Oved LLP Triumphs in Landmark Case for Larchwood Synagogue

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oved & Oved LLP, a law firm based in New York, New York, today announced that attorneys Darren Oved, Terrence Oved, and Aaron J. Solomon have secured a resounding victory for Oakhurst, NJ based Larchwood Synagogue. The win follows an intense, multi-year legal battle against plaintiffs who sought to obstruct the Synagogue's expansion plans, which had already been approved by the Township of Ocean. After a rigorous, multi-day trial before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Gregory Acquaviva, the Court delivered the Oved team a decisive win for the Synagogue. The plaintiffs had alleged that the Synagogue's expansion plans violated a Property Use Agreement which they were permitted to enforce. However, following exhaustive pre-trial briefings, the testimony of multiple witnesses, extensive direct and cross-examinations, as well as compelling closing briefing, the Court disagreed with plaintiffs. In so doing, the Court ruled that the Property Use Agreement cited by plaintiffs was limited to a property formerly owned by one of the plaintiffs, which had been sold in 2017, and did not extend to plaintiffs personally or to any other property owned by them. In delivering its judgment, the Court credited the consistent testimonies provided by Synagogue witnesses, including its co-founder Isaac Massry. This pivotal decision ensures that the Property Use Agreement can no longer be used to prevent the Synagogue's approved plans to expand its facilities, including the addition of a much-needed community Mikveh.

"We are overjoyed with this outcome, not only because the decision is just, but because it finally allows Larchwood Synagogue to continue supporting, enhancing, and growing with the vibrant community it serves," said co-founders Isaac and Mark Massry. "We are grateful to the lawyers at Oved & Oved for their formidable talents, outstanding advocacy and steadfast determination in achieving this victory for the Synagogue. We look forward to ensuring that Larchwood Synagogue expands in ways that benefit and unite the Jewish community."

Darren Oved noted: "With gratitude to G-d, we are elated with the outcome of this trial and proud of the Massrys for their unwavering commitment and resolve to seeing this matter through verdict. We are honored to have played a part in Larchwood Synagogue's much-needed expansion plans and celebrate this victory as a significant step forward for Larchwood Synagogue and the remarkable community it serves."

