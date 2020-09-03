Over 1,000 Choice-Branded Hotels Receive Coveted 2020 Travelers' Choice Award

"With over 1,000 of our portfolio selected as Travelers' Choice award winners, including hotels across all segments in which we franchise properties – from economy to upscale – it truly means a lot that guests recognize our brands for offering superior customer service and one-of-a-kind experiences," said Sarah Searls, chief customer officer, Choice Hotels. "As guests continue to return to travel, we look forward to upholding these high standards and providing memorable stays for any occasion."

The global breakdown of Choice Hotels' 2020 Travelers' Choice award winners by brand is as follows:

Ascend Hotel Collection: 88

Cambria Hotels: 29

Comfort: 458

Sleep Inn: 90

Quality Inn: 200

Clarion: 91

MainStay Suites: 11

Econo Lodge: 29

Rodeway Inn: 11

Comfort, which received the highest number of Travelers' Choice awards among all Choice Hotels brands, recently underwent a multi-year, $2.5 billion transformation in partnership with its franchisees, which has fortified the brand's position as a leader in the upper midscale segment with a modern refresh of the portfolio. Also of note, Cambria Hotels received the highest percentage of awards among the Choice portfolio, with over 56% of its portfolio being named Travelers' Choice award winners, reaffirming guests' interest in and satisfaction with the brand, thanks in part to continued investment from developers that has fueled the Cambria's expansion in top destinations.

"Winners of the 2020 Travelers' Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition," said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. "Although it's been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers as the world begins to venture out again."

Choice Hotels guests can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program, rated a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' longstanding dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. For more information on Commitment to Clean, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/about/commitment-to-clean-hotels.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps 463 million travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 860 million reviews and opinions of 8.7 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

