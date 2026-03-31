OVER 17,000 TEAMSTERS AVERT NATIONWIDE STRIKE AT FIRST STUDENT, REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT

Contract Delivers Key Improvements After Bus Workers Authorized Strike Action

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters First Student National Negotiating Committee (TFSNNC) has reached a strong tentative agreement with First Student, averting a nationwide strike that could have included thousands of school bus workers across 96 locals. The deal comes after members voted by an 88 percent margin to authorize a strike, sending a clear message to the company that they were prepared to take action to win a fair contract.

"First Student Teamsters were unified and prepared to take on this company nationwide. Our solidarity forced real movement at the bargaining table, and we delivered a contract in the 11th hour that honors the critical work our members do every day," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Teamsters set the standard for the entire school bus industry, and this agreement raises the bar for school bus transportation workers everywhere."

The new agreement establishes a national foundation for economics that will be applied across all local agreements, including stronger retirement benefits, improved access to health care benefits, and robust contractual protections for all members. These improved national minimum standards only serve to boost bargaining on important issues at the local level. Teamsters at First Student will have the opportunity to vote on the agreement in the coming weeks.

"This tentative agreement is the direct result of members standing shoulder to shoulder and refusing to settle for less," said Matt Taibi, Director of the Teamsters Passenger Transportation Division. "Workers showed the company they were prepared to strike if necessary, and that solidarity made the difference at the bargaining table. This agreement reflects the strength and determination of Teamsters who keep students safe and communities running."

The National First Student Master Agreement protects more than 17,000 bus workers across the country and was set to expire March 31.

"We went into negotiations determined to secure an agreement that reflects the value of the work we provide to our communities every day," said Kelly Plaisted, a school bus worker with Teamsters Local 633 and member of the negotiating committee. "We stood ready to strike nationwide, and that strength gave us the leverage to reach this tentative agreement."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters