Over 275+ Full Sail University Alumni Credited on 199 Primetime Emmy-Nominated Projects at the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University, an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies, is proud to announce that over 275+ Full Sail graduates are credited on 199 nominated projects across 109 categories at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The 2024 ceremony will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Full Sail alumni have contributed to television shows and projects nominated across 109 categories at this year's awards including Outstanding Game Show, Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Animated Program, Outstanding Television Movie, Outstanding Comedy Series and more, through programs such as Family Feud, House of the Dragon, The Simpsons, Hocus Pocus 2, and Abbott Elementary among others. Full Sail University graduates have served in roles ranging from Re-recording Mixer and Supervising Sound Editor to Supervising Dialogue Editor, Producer and more.

"Since 1979, Full Sail has been instrumental in helping driven individuals to gain industry knowledge, hone their creative skills, and take their vision to the next level," stated Jay Noble, Vice President of Alumni at Full Sail University. "This year, we are overjoyed to celebrate our many alumni who have contributed to this year's Primetime Emmys. We look forward to cheering them on during the ceremony on January 15!"

To learn more about the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, please visit emmys.com, and to learn more about Full Sail graduates, please visit fullsail.edu.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being named a 2023 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 95,082+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

