Over 3.8 Billion Robocalls in November Mark Nearly 10% Monthly Decrease, Says YouMail Robocall Index

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans received just over 3.8 billion robocalls in November, an increase of approximately 10% over October. In November, robocalls averaged 127.0 million calls/day or roughly 1,470 calls/second, down 7% from 137.2 million calls/day and 1,588 calls/second in October, and robocalls are now back to roughly September levels. There have been just over 42 billion robocalls so far in the first 11 months of the year, a pace that suggests a yearly total of around 46 billion robocalls, down from almost 58.5 billion robocalls last year, and even slightly below 2018's total of 47.8 billion robocalls.

"The decline in November was a pleasant surprise, driven largely by political robocalls mostly stopping after the election, and the Thanksgiving holiday break," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "However, there are still far too many scam calls bothering the American public."

November Saw A Significant Decline In Scam Calls

In November, there were just over 2.3 billion scam and telemarketing calls combined, accounting for roughly 60% of the month's total robocall volume. The good news is that scam calls were down 15% in November, though this is likely due to lower scam volume during the Thanksgiving holiday week.

Type of Robocall Estimated November Robocalls Percentage November

Robocalls Scams 1.81 billion (-15%). 47% (-3%) Alerts and Reminders 0.96 billion (-5%) 25% (+1%) Payment Reminders .54 billion (-6%) 14% (+1%) Telemarketing .50 billion (-5%) 13% (+1%)

Top Illegal Robocalls in November 2020

November was similar to October, with Health-Related Scams, Car Warranty Scams, and Government Imposter scams each reaching near or over 100 million illegal robocalls. Car Warranty Scams and Government Imposter Scams decreased in volume significantly, while Health-Related Scams increased in volume.

Rank Type of Scam Estimated November

Robocalls Summary of Scam 1 Health-Related Scams 288 million Identity theft/scam payments/illegal solicitations 2 Warranty Scams 216 million Scam payments/illegal solicitations 3 Gov't. Imposter Scams 97 million Identify theft/scam payments

"Winners" in November 2020

The cities, area codes and states with the highest volumes of robocalls in November were similar to what we've seen over the past few months. Interestingly, even with the slowdown in robocalls, there were still four states with over 20 robocalls/person in the month: South Carolina (22.2), Alabama (21.8), Louisiana (20.4), and Tennessee (20.0).

City with the Most Robocalls: Atlanta, GA (154.7 million, -7%) City with the Most Robocalls/Person: Washington, D.C. (32.3/person, -11%) Area Code with the Most Robocalls: 404 in Atlanta, GA (65.6 million, -8%) Area Code with the Most Robocalls/Person: 404 in Atlanta, GA (53.7/person, -8%) State with the Most Robocalls: Texas (449.2 million, -7%) State with the Most Robocalls/Person: South Carolina (22.2, -6%)

