Over 400 Signatories Ask Minnesota to Pass Resolution Condemning Hinduphobia

Testimony from COHNA leaders in Senate committee highlights growing anti-Hindu hate

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) welcomes the introduction of Resolution SF 4115 in the Minnesota Legislature condemning Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry. The initiative reflects sustained efforts by members of the local Hindu community to obtain recognition and protection. It has drawn broad support with more than 400 Minnesotans signing a letter, organized by CoHNA, urging the resolution's passage.

Members of the CoHNA Minnesota team, alongside SF 4115 author Senator Warren Limmer, as well as the chief and deputy chief of Maple Grove Police and a Maple Grove City Council member, gather at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota, on March 16, 2026, in support of the Hinduphobia resolution.

The resolution, introduced in the Minnesota Senate on March 9, reflects a growing recognition of the discrimination and hostility faced by Hindu Americans and reaffirms Minnesota's long-standing commitment to religious freedom, pluralism, and mutual respect.

Community leaders testified before the Minnesota Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee in support of the resolution on Monday. Neha Markanda, director of CoHNA's Minnesota chapter, and Raj Dash, deputy director of CoHNA Minnesota, spoke on behalf of the Hindu community, highlighting incidents reported across the state and country, including hate speech targeting a temple in Edina, thefts at priests' homes in Maple Grove, and past vandalism and intimidation directed at Hindu institutions.

"Hate without a name often gets ignored," Markanda testified. "Institutional recognition from Minnesota lawmakers is critical to reassuring the broader community that their pain is seen — and that together we uphold the promise of safety and dignity for every Minnesotan."

Members of the Hindu community submitted a letter to the committee urging support for the resolution and documenting incidents affecting Hindus in Minnesota. The letter, signed by more than 400 community members within days, called for greater awareness of Hinduphobia, improved reporting mechanisms for hate incidents, and stronger inclusion of Hindu communities in anti-bias and diversity initiatives.

Ethan Roberts, deputy executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) also provided powerful testimony on the importance of opposing religious bigotry against any community. "The Hindu community is clearly being targeted. We, as Jews, know the danger when hatred is minimized, dismissed or left unnamed, and that's why this resolution matters," he said.

As CoHNA Minnesota chapter's executive member Vijendra Agarwal shared, "Roberts' testimony underscored the broader coalition behind the measure and the need to recognize anti-Hindu bias with the same seriousness afforded to other forms of hate."

CoHNA's Minnesota chapter has been working closely with lawmakers, community members, and local stakeholders to provide data and raise awareness about the concerns of Hindu Americans. Nationwide, attacks have escalated, including temple shootings, assaults, and online hate campaigns. A 2022 Rutgers University report documented the spread of anti-Hindu disinformation and harassment on social media and the potential for real life violence—a concern that has since been borne out. Hate crime data from California has shown that anti-Hindu attacks are on the rise, second only to the number of anti-semetic incidents.

Hindu Americans have long contributed to the social, cultural, and economic fabric of Minnesota and the United States. Ensuring that Hindu communities can practice their faith freely and without fear is essential to upholding the values of equality and mutual respect that define American democracy.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America looks forward to continuing to work with lawmakers, community leaders, and interfaith partners to ensure that all Minnesotans can practice their faith freely and without fear.

More detailed resources on Hinduophobia can be found here

About CoHNA

CoHNA is a grassroots-level advocacy and civil rights organization dedicated to improving the understanding of Hinduism in North America by working on matters related to the Hindu community and by educating the public about Hindu heritage and tradition. For more information, please visit https://cohna.org or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and on Instagram.

SOURCE Coalition of Hindus of North America